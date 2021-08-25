Covid numbers rise after start of school

Covid-19 cases have surged in the first week-and-a-half of school, according to data posted by the Siloam Springs School District.

As of press-time on Tuesday morning,there were 34 active cases among students and two among staff, according to the district's web site. Students quarantined from cases that originated within the school were 207 and there were zero among staff, the site states.

There were two new coronavirus cases among students and six quarantines from cases that originated within the school district and one new staff quarantine due to exposure outside of the district, the site states.

Students who were quarantined due to exposure outside of the school district numbered at 76 and staff quarantined due to exposure outside of the district were seven, the site states.

Cumulative cases reported as of Tuesday were 83 among students and 18 among staff, the site states.

Students quarantined from cases within the school district totaled 208 and none among staff members, the site states. Students who were exposed outside of the district numbered at 128 and 19 among staff, the site states.

The district does not have a mask mandate as voted by the Siloam Springs School Board on Aug. 12.

First week

A total of 33 active coronavirus cases hit the district during the first week of school Aug. 16-20.

During that week, a total of 33 active cases were reported among the district's student body, according to the school district's website. Only two active cases were reported among the staff, the website states.

There were 120 quarantines among students and none from staff due to cases that were contact traced and found to have originated from the school district, according to Assistant Superintendent Shane Patrick.

Among the quarantines of students who were exposed to the coronavirus outside of the school, there were 59 students and six staff members, the site states.

During the week, three new cases were reported by the district among the student body and no cases among district staff.

There were 42 new student quarantines from cases that originated within the district, the site states. No staff members were quarantined from cases that originated from within the school district, the site states.

Cases that originated outside the school district saw 59 students and six staff members quarantined, the site states.

Cumulative cases showed 70 coronavirus cases among students and 17 among staff members as of the first week.

Cumulative cases

Cumulative cases are cases that have been tracked since the start of the school year in mid-July, Patrick said.

While classes were not in session at the time, student activities such as band and football held practices starting in mid-July and contract employees returned to work during the month of July, Patrick said.

Quarantines among cumulative cases showed 135 students due to cases which originated from the school district and none among staff, the site states.

There were 97 cases among students that originated from outside the school district and 21 cases among staff members that originated from outside of the district, the site states.

John Brown

Classes at John Brown University (JBU) began on Monday, Aug. 23, so there were new cases reported this week, according to Chief Marketing and Communications Officer Julie Gumm.