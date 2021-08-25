SILOAM SPRINGS: Defense looking for improvement in 2021

No one around Siloam Springs' football program was pleased with the Panthers' defensive performance a year ago.

Riddled with injuries and lack of depth, the Panthers were prone to giving up big plays, allowing an average of 425 yards per game and an average of nearly 39 points per contest.

"I just looked at last year's performance and we did a really bad job as a staff," said head coach Brandon Craig. "We made the decision to get back to the basics (in the spring). We have tried to simplify everything so our kids can play faster."

Tony Coffey takes over as defensive coordinator for Cole Harriman, who took a coaching job at his alma mater Huntsville. Coffee was the Panthers' defensive coordinator in 2017 under Bryan Ross.

The Panthers will play a 4-2-5 formation, with the four-man front, two inside linebackers, one outside linebacker, two cornerbacks and two safeties.

"I think what we figured out is we can't have a ton of moving parts," Craig said, "and we have to be simple in what we do and just let our kids play."

Defensive line

The Panthers will line up in a four-man front along the defensive line, which is coached by Ehldane Labitad.

The Panthers will lean on senior J.P. Wills (5-8, 235 pounds) heavily in the trenches.

"J.P. Wills is the anchor of our defensive line," Craig said. "He's a three-year starter. He's tough. He's had a ton of reps over the years. He's just a real solid football player."

Wills is penciled in to start one of the Panthers' interior line positions, but he can play all four positions on the line, Craig said.

"We'll play around with him, not just inside but in some outside roles," Craig said.

Wills missed the first several games last season but appears to be on track to have a solid senior season. Wills has 27 total tackles and three tackles for loss last year.

"He had a great spring, back to 100 percent healthy," Craig said. "He got himself in great shape. We feel like he's going to have a great season. I don't think there's any doubt that he's excited about playing football."

Senior Tyler Johnson (5-10, 168) also impressed coaches in the spring after moving from linebacker to defensive end. Johnson had 70 total tackles last year, ranking fourth on the team.

"Tyler Johnson is a kid that's really come back into the program and dedicated himself to improving," Craig said. "He had a tough year last year, but he really committed himself to having a great spring and summer. He's made a big difference at that defensive end position."

Craig said the Panthers plan to utilize Johnson's speed at that defensive spot.

"We're playing him a little different style than most," Craig said. "He's more of an athletic-type defensive end that can create problems for those bigger (offensive) tackles. High school tackles aren't always the most athletic guys. Speed off the edge and change of direction sometimes creates problems for those guys."

Nicholas Flack (6-0, 199), who moved in from Fayetteville a couple of years ago, gives the Panthers another athletic body to use on the defensive line.

Sophomore Justin Burton (5-6, 246) is a strong player the Panthers plan on using at a nose guard-type spot.

"He's going to be real hard for people to move," Craig said of Burton.

Starting offensive lineman Jace Sutulovich (6-2, 278), who's committed to play at Air Force, will rotate in and play some defensive line, Craig said.

Sophomore George LeRoy (5-10, 175) has impressed coaches with his potential on the defensive line.

"The kid's got a motor and plays with a ton of energy," Craig said of LeRoy. "He chases stuff down that most guys wouldn't get to. To me, he's got a chance to be pretty special."

Linebackers

The Panthers are not especially deep at linebacker, but the coaches are excited about the front-runners at the positions.

Senior Caden McHaney (5-10, 195) and juniors Stone Stephens (5-11, 187) and Dallion Miller (6-1, 195) are all experienced veterans for linebackers coach Tony Coffey.

The Panthers play two inside linebackers, the "Mike" (middle) and "Will" (weakside).

McHaney will likely man the Will spot and is the leader of the defense, Craig said. McHaney had 90 total tackles last season, which ranked second on the team, along with eight tackles for loss.

"He calls the defense for us, gets everything set up, gets everything lined up," Craig said. "He's one of those good kids who does what you ask him to do. You can't put enough value in that as a coach. He's going to show up, be accountable and do his job."

Stephens and Miller will rotate at the Mike linebacker. Both fit the definition of a "thumper," Craig said.

Stephens had 30 total tackles and four tackles for loss in 2020.

"Stone is really smart and plays physical," Craig said. "He does a good job of playing in the box. Dallion Miller is a little bigger and really packs a punch.

"We like all three of those guys inside."

The Panthers also play a Sam (strong side) linebacker, which plays a lot in the secondary and in pass coverage.

Craig said the Panthers will rotate Stephens in at Sam and senior Christian Ledeker (5-10, 171), who starts at safety, could be an option there.

"We've got some question marks," Craig said. "We're searching at that position right now. It really depends on the inside linebacker spots. It's not really a battle but a personnel issue. Who's going to fit where?"

Secondary

The Panthers will play two cornerbacks and two safeties and also depend on the Sam linebacker in pass coverage. The secondary is coached by Aaron Meier.

At corner, junior Daxton Moody (5-10, 154) and senior Tanner Kear (6-0, 145) have moved to the front of the depth chart.

"Tanner got a bunch of experience last year," Craig said. "Daxton got some game experience. Both got a lot of reps in the spring. We need to continue to get them game-time experience. They both have the ability to play at this level."

Another emerging player at corner for the Panthers is River Ward (6-1, 152).

"He's a long athletic kid that hasn't gotten any varsity reps, but he competed well in the spring, and we're hoping he pushes someone and is able to create more depth for us there," Craig said of Ward.

Junior Nick Driscoll (5-8, 149) could be used at corner in an emergency situation, Craig said.

At safety, Ledeker is the starting bandit and in his third year as a starter. Ledeker led the Panthers with 94 total tackles, including 37 solo tackles.

"He's a guy that's really smart and understands the game," Craig said of Ledeker. "He's got a lot of athletic ability and he's a leader back there. He gets us where we need to be, makes adjustments. He's like having a coach on the field."

At free safety, three Panthers have been fighting for the position.

Junior Caleb Noel has been really steady and consistent at the position, Craig said.

Sophomores Anthony Sandoval and Mason Simmons are also going to push to get on the field, he said.

"Both have really good athletic ability," he said.

Sandoval played in the Panthers' playoff game at El Dorado and had a couple of tackles in that game.

"Mason and Anthony have the ability to play for us, and it comes down to be consistent in their practice habits," Craig said.

Special teams

Ledeker will handle the punting duties, while Ronald Mancia, who also plays corner, will handle the placekicking duties.

Ledeker had 25 punts for 823 yards (32.9 yards per punt) in 2020. Mancia connected on 29 of 36 extra points and 1 of 2 field goals.

J.P. Wills will be the primary deep snapper for punts, extra points and field goals, while Jace Sutulovich and Zach Jones also deep snap.