COLCORD: Hornets hope they've turned corner

COLCORD, Okla. -- With back-to-back 7-4 seasons in 2018 and 2019, the Colcord Hornets exploded for a 10-2 season and advanced to the third round of the Oklahoma Class A playoffs.

With several starters back in 2021, though only three seniors, the Hornets feel like momentum is on their side.

"We want to pick up where we left off last year," said coach Austin Martin, who's entering his fourth season as head coach. We kind of feel like we've rounded the corner now. The first couple of years we built of that (mindset). Last year it paid off with a 10-win season. From last year to this year, we want to keep it going."

Colcord finished runner-up in District A-8 behind league champion Gore, which handed the Hornets a 39-15 loss.

"Last year we were district runner-up," Martin said. "This year we want to be district champions."

It all starts with preparation in practice, Martin said.

"Last year we had a really good year of practice, followed by a good season with good results," he said. "It starts with practice. You've got to practice a certain way, whether it's watching film, conditioning or actually being out there in practice, you've got to do all that stuff like you want to win a district championship."

Colcord will lean heavily on its senior leaders: Stormy Odle, Trey Duncan and Stone Mayberry, and all three play on both sides of the ball.

"We only have three seniors, but the three we have are real good quality kids," Martin said. "They're starters both ways. All three are great leaders. If you have strong leadership as seniors you're usually going to have a pretty good season."

Odle will key the Hornets' flexbone offense at quarterback. In 12 games last season, he led the team in rushing with 124 carries for 1,008 yards and 17 touchdowns. He also completed 42 of 97 passes (43.3 percent) for 741 yards, five touchdowns and nine interceptions. He also caught some passes at receiver, snagging eight balls for 83 yards.

On defense at safety, Odle had 49 total tackles and an interception.

"Stormy has been a starter on defense since he was a freshman," Martin said. "He's our quarterback. He's been a leader for us on the defensive side. At quarterback, he's done well. He's a good leader all around in whatever sport he plays, whether it's track, basketball or football. I think a lot if put on his back. He likes that (pressure) spot and does a great job at it."

Martin said Odle has improved on both sides of the ball, but it should be noticeable this year with his arm.

"I think this year he really took a step forward in throwing," Martin said. "We have 100 percent confidence in him throwing or running."

Duncan and Mayberry are what Martin refers to as "utility guys."

"They can do a lot of things and that's what makes them special," Martin said.

Offensively, Duncan was second on the team in rushing with 79 carries for 533 yards and 10 touchdowns last year. He and sophomore Asaskey Pendry -- who had 38 carries, 191 yards as a freshman -- are expected to handle the load at running back.

On defense, Duncan can play just about any position, his coach said, while Pendry will play a linebacker spot.

Mayberry mans a H-back position and can handle multiple roles on the offense. Last season, he played some quarterback and completed 49 of 107 passes for 829 yards, eight touchdowns and seven interceptions. He rushed for 178 yards on 45 carries and seven touchdowns. He also caught 10 passes for 74 yards.

"We can have him block, run, throw and catch," Martin said of Mayberry. "He helps our offense a lot because he allows us to do a lot of things."

Sophomores Gabe Winfield and Treyden Larmon are expected to man split end positions.

Winfield, who led the eighth-and-ninth grade team to an undefeated season at quarterback, is also the team's backup quarterback, Martin said.

"There could be situations he could play quarterback," Martin said of Winfield, who will start defensively at corner or safety.

Tight end Eyan Williams, a junior, caught 34 passes for 490 yards and four touchdowns, and the Hornets hope to use his long frame to be a difference maker on both sides.

"Eyan Williams, he's just a special kid," Martin said. "He's going to have perfect scores in the classroom. He's gonna do great things beyond high school, be a great college student. He's exceptionally smart. Him and his brother Reed are both super intelligent, super hard-working kids. Eyan on top of that is an exceptional athlete. He's a game changer on offense and I think that's where most people notice him. If it's third-and-10, we throw a jump ball everybone knows it's going to Eyan and he still gets it."

Williams plays an outside linebacker position on defense.

Junior Jessie Martinez also contributes offensively at running back and as the team's kicker.

Freshman Cooper Mott also could play a role on offense, Martin said.

On the offensive line, juniors Sawyer Sherrell, Anthony Perez and Gabe Leatherman are all returning starters.

"We're looking for leadership from them," Martin said.

Sherrell plays a strong tackle, while Perez is a strong guard and Leatherman is now a quick tackle after starting at center.

The Hornets will rely on sophomore Reed Williams and two freshman, Khaleeal Penn and Cade Linn to help out on the offensive line.

"We got a lot of faith in these freshmen," Martin said. "All these guys, we've got a lot of faith in them."

Williams and Linn are battling at center, while Linn can also play guard or tackle. Penn is penciled in at the quick guard spot.

On the defensive line, Sherrell will play a strong end with Perez manning the nose and Penn a quick end. Leatherman can play all three of the positions in the Hornets' three-man front.

Eyan Williams plays a strong-side linebacker spot after recorindg 61 total tackles. Larmon and Trey Duncan will rotate some of the weakside linebacker spot.

Pendry will man the Mike linebacker after finishing second on the team as a freshman with 81 total tackles, two sackes and three tackles for loss in 2020.

Mayberry, who had 52 total tackles, mans the Will linebacker with Linn and Mott providing depth at that spot.

In the secondary, Odle, Martinez and Winfield are all returning starters. Winfield had 54 total tackles, while Martinez had two interceptions.

Winfield and Odle will man the safeties and Martinez will lock down a corner.

The Hornets' other corner spot is somewhat open, but sophomore Briar Mayberry has been impressive. Junior Bryan Minard and sophomore Tanner Revas also are in the mix at corner.

The Hornets are scheduled to open the season Thursday, Sept. 2, at home against county rival Kansas. Last year's Battle of Delaware County was canceled because of covid-19 protocols.

Coach Austin Martin

Eyan Williams

Gabe Leatherman

Sawyer Sherrell

Stone Mayberry

Stormy Odle

Graham Thomas/Westside Football Preview The Colcord Hornets open the season at home Sept. 2 against Kansas, Okla.

Trey Duncan