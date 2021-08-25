Greenwood spoils SSHS golf's home opener

The Siloam Springs golf teams hosted Greenwood for a nine-hole match on Monday at The Course at Sager's Crossing.

It was the Panthers' and Lady Panthers' first home match of the season.

Boys

Greenwood won the boys match 154-182.

Chris Daggs of Greenwood earned the medalist honors with a round of 37, while Jake Spoon carded a 38, Harrison Adams 39, Joe Russell 40 and Deacon Drennan 42 in the play five, count four match.

Brayden Fain led Siloam Springs with a 38, while Miles Perkins shot 45, Will Van Asche 48, Nathan Vachon 51 and Cam Blackfox 56.

In JV boys action, Greenwood defeated Siloam Springs 177-227. Preston Moody shot a 48 for the Panthers, with Landon Pool carding 54, Jaxson Devoe 59, Jackson Doornbos 66, Corbin Crook 68 and Landen Fain 70.

Girls

Greenwood won the girls match 185-219.

Hallie Jones earned the medalist with a low round of 34, followed by Grace Woody 48, Maggie Leonard 51 and Maleigha Carney 52.

Baylee Morris led Siloam Springs with a 50, followed by Aleisha Boyd 51, Brooke Smith 57 Reese Sutulovich 61 and Mackenzie Sontag 66.

Up next

The Panthers and Lady Panthers are scheduled to play Rogers on Wednesday at Kingswood Golf Course in Bella Vista.

Both teams will have another home match on Monday against Springdale High and Springdale Har-Ber at The Course at Sager's Crossing.