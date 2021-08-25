Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Best of Siloam Springs Sports Opinion Business Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT

Harp gives economic update

by Graham Thomas | August 25, 2021 at 4:00 a.m.
Photo submitted Kiwanis Club member Jeremy Harp (left), pictured with Gary Wheat, president of the Kiwanis Club of Siloam Springs, was the speaker for the club's meeting on Aug. 18. Harp, financial manager with Edward Jones, gave an economic update for the year.

Photo submitted Kiwanis Club member Jeremy Harp (left), pictured with Gary Wheat, president of the Kiwanis Club of Siloam Springs, was the speaker for the club's meeting on Aug. 18. Harp, financial manager with Edward Jones, gave an economic update for the year.

Photo submitted Kiwanis Club member Jeremy Harp (left), pictured with Gary Wheat, president of the Kiwanis Club of Siloam Springs, was the speaker for the club's meeting on Aug. 18. Harp, financial manager with Edward Jones, gave an economic update for the year.

Photo submitted Kiwanis Club member Jeremy Harp (left), pictured with Gary Wheat, president of the Kiwanis Club of Siloam Springs, was the speaker for the club's meeting on Aug. 18. Harp, financial manager with Edward Jones, gave an economic update for the year.

Submitted

Print Headline: Harp gives economic update

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

ADVERTISEMENT