Herald-Leader obituaries for Aug. 25

Esther James Caesar

Esther Caesar, 88, of Disney, Okla., died Aug. 20, 2021, at Integris Hospital in Grove, Okla.

She was born Oct. 21, 1932, in Oklahoma City, Okla., to William Samuel James and Tillian Tickness James.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Leroy James, Edwin James and Woodrow James; her sisters, Florence Stevenson, Mary James and Ruth James; one son in law, Terry Brazeal.

She is survived by two sons, Paul Caesar, of Locust Grove, Okla., and James Caesar, of Antlers, Okla.; one daughter, Charlene Brazeal, of Eucha, Okla.; eight grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.

Services will be held Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at Dogwood Chapel, in Eucha, Okla., with Pastor Lennie Martin officiating.

Burial will be at Antioch Cemetery in Stigler, Okla.

Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs is in charge of the arrangements.

Debora Lynn Gear

Debora Lynn Gear, 63, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died Aug. 21, 2021, at Washington Regional Medical Center.

She was born Feb. 14, 1958, in Cushing, Okla., to Cecil Gear and Melba Coonrod.

She is preceded in death by her parents and her son, Ricky Lynn Hitner.

She is survived by two daughters, Toni Renee Derrick and husband Will, of Colcord, Okla., and Mistie Dawn Hitner, of Minneapolis, Minn.; her fiancé, Adam Pigeon, of Siloam Springs; three grandchildren; one sister, Cathy Pikula, of Ham Lake, Minn.; and two brothers, Wayne Gear, of Oilton, Okla., and Bill Gear, of Sand Springs, Okla.

No services are planned at this time.

Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs is in charge of the arrangements.

Junior Edward Johnson

Junior Edward Johnson, 80, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died Aug. 22, 2021, at Circle of Life in Bentonville, Ark.

He was born Sept. 18, 1940, in Lowell, Ark., to William Elijah Johnson and Bessie Caroline Barnes.

He was a member of the Siloam Springs Church of the Nazarene, and owner/operator of Junior Johnson Auto Service in Siloam Springs for 19 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his sisters, Irene Donaldson, Olga Macon, and Eufema Fagala.

He is survived by his wife, Sue Johnson, of the home; sister, Kenda Reed, of West Monroe, La.; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at the Church of the Nazarene in Siloam Springs with Rev. Timothy Traxel officiating.

Burial will immediately follow at Friendship Cemetery in Springdale, Ark. A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, at Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Siloam Springs Church of the Nazarene Building Fund at www.siloamspringsnaz.com, or mail to: Siloam Springs Church of Nazarene, 1700 S. Carl St., Siloam Springs, AR, 72761.

Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs is in charge of the arrangements.

Jeffrey Charles Lingerfelt

Jeffrey Charles Lingerfelt, 62, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died Aug. 13, 2021, at Washington Regional Medical Center.

He was born Dec. 1, 1958, in San Diego, Calif.

He was the son of Charles Walter Lingerfelt and Roberta Higgins Lingerfelt.

He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy.

He had an associates degree in Electronics and was a Commercial Electronic Technician for many years. He was an avid reader and a shootist who enjoyed reloading his own ammunition. He also was a dedicated Formula One fan.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Dorothy Lingerfelt and one brother, Brian Walter Lingerfelt.

He is survived by two daughters, Melissa Murry and husband, Scott, and Jessica Lingerfelt of Charleston; one brother, Michael Lingerfelt and wife, Anita, of Siloam Springs; one sister, Jennifer Payne and husband, Brian, of Siloam Springs; and six grandchildren.

Cremation arrangements were entrusted to Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home of Siloam Springs. A private memorial celebration will be held at a later date.

Vaden Lee Koehn

Vaden Lee Koehn, 76 of Colcord, Okla., died Aug. 21, 2021, at Washington Regional Medical Center, Fayetteville, Ark.

He was born Dec. 25,1944 in Turlock, Calif., to Elmer and Susanna (Jantz) Koehn.

He married Helen Lavern and was a poultry grower for Cobb. He was a member of the Gentry Mennonite Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Leroy Koehn and sister, Wanda Flores.

He is survived by his wife of the home; son, Jonathan Koehn and wife Bethany of Colcord; daughter, Pamela Koehn of Colcord; brothers, Roger and Maynard Koehn of Livingston, Calif.; sisters Laura Esau of Atwater, Calif., and Phyllis Wedell of Bonner Ferry, Idaho.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m., Friday, August 27, 2021, at Gentry Mennonite Church, Gentry, Arkansas. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at the Gentry Mennonite Church.

Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs is in charge of the arrangements.