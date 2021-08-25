JBU volleyball sweeps Day 2 at Fall Fling

HUTCHINSON, Kan. -- The John Brown University volleyball team found its offensive rhythm and used freshman firepower to best Tabor (Kan.) in five sets before quickly dispatching Bethany (Kan.) in sweeping fashion in the second day of the KCAC Fall Fling inside the Hutchinson Sports Arena.

The first contest versus Tabor went the full five, with the Golden Eagles prevailing 15-11 in the deciding set after set scores of 25-15, 25-18, 21-25 and 22-25. Freshman Callie Mullins had a career outing, posting a team-best 14 terminations (.542), while freshman counterpart Julie Milligan added 13 of her own -- as John Brown hit .279 (59-20-140) on the match, including .417 in the second set.

Sophomore Delaney Barnes added nine kills and five block-assists as JBU posted 19 block-assists on the morning matchup. Junior Lauren Cloud dished out 25 assists, while junior Morgan Fincham added 23 of her own. Junior Jillian Blackman patrolled the back line to the tune of 17 digs, a match-best.

Taylor Quiring (17) and Haylee Barta (16) led the Bluejays (0-3) attack.

With the fifth set close at 12-11 in favor of the Golden Eagles, Barnes and freshman Taylor Golmen notched back-to-back terminations before a Tabor error ended the contest.

"I was proud of the growth our team showed from yesterday to today," head coach Ken Carver said. "We took time to process the first day's experience as a team and shared what we had learned and how we wanted to implement those things as a part of our second day's matches.

"Two things stood out in everyone's responses: Playing with a sense of belief in oneself as well as in the team as whole, regardless of the score and to focus on being energetic and having fun with each other on the court. Both of those things allowed our team to be in a better state of mind and to play much more freely and relaxed."

After being forced into a five-set matchup in the first contest of the day, the Golden Eagles improved to 2-2 on the young season and made quick work of the Swedes, 25-15, 25-20, 25-15.

The well-balanced attack was paced by 10 Savanna Riney kills, aided by seven from Barnes and six from Milligan. Cloud shouldered most of the passing work, dishing out 22 assists, while Blackman flirted with 20 digs again, posting 19 as she averaged 20.3 scoops per match on the weekend.

"We continued to try out different lineup variations and personnel packages as well" added Carver. "The offensive production we've seen throughout the entirety of our preseason practices finally showed itself on the court today. We took much better care of the ball in serve receive which allowed our setters the opportunity to run our offense efficiently.

"To follow up the five-set victory with a straight set sweep to conclude the tournament was a great way for our team to finish. They came out focused and took control of the match from the opening whistle."

John Brown will now rest until returning to action next weekend at the Columbia (Mo.) Hampton Inn Classic, which will be broadcast live on Stretch Internet.