KANSAS: Kirk excited to lead Comets

KANSAS, Okla. -- Warren Kirk believes there are championships to be won at Kansas, and he has good reason for thinking that.

Kirk, a former Kansas standout, was hired as head football coach last April, and he brings with him the experience of the glory years of Kansas football under legendary coach Jon Hanna. Kirk had previously been head coach at Jay, Okla., for the last several seasons, going 22-24 overall.

"Obviously, I graduated here in 2004 and played for Coach Hanna, and during his 30 years here he turned this place into a football tradition-rich school," Kirk said. "I loved it at Jay, but when I got the call this winter I couldn't pass that up. This place is home, and I know there's tradition here. You can go win a state championship here. This can be a championship school."

Kirk was a three-sport athlete at Kansas in football, basketball and baseball. He wound up playing college football at Northeastern State in Tahlequah, Okla. He volunteer coached at Kansas under Eddie Barnwell before getting hired as an assistant at Jay in 2013. He became head coach in 2016.

Kirk replaces Jimmy Dushane at Kansas, who went 18-22 in four years, including playoff appearances in 2019 and 2020.

When Kirk took over the Comets program, he liked what he saw in terms of talent.

"I kinda knew what was around here as far as kids and athletes," Kirk said. "There's a lot of athletes right now. I'm satisfied with the caliber of kids we have here. Now we need to push them to another level of conditioning, toughness and expectations."

The Comets open the season at Delaware County rival Colcord on Sept. 2. The Hornets have won seven straight in the series with last year's game being canceled because of covid-19.

"We come out of the gate -- that's a big one," Kirk said. "If we can get that one, the sky's the limit. It would be a big confidence booster. I think we're a playoff team. I really do think we're a playoff-type team and that's what I'm expecting, especially with a freshman, sophomore-heavy type team this year. We're still expecting playoffs."

Of the Comets' 35-man roster, only six are seniors.

The Comets will spread out on offense with the goal of being balanced running and passing the football, said Kirk, who is the offensive playcaller.

Defensively, Kansas will be a 4-2-5 setup or 3-4 hybrid with Todd Lankston as defensive coordinator.

Senior Ty Lewis (6-1, 185) returns at quarterback and safety for Kansas.

"He's a great leader with a great work ethic," Kirk said of Lewis. "He showed up all summer, worked his tail off. We're expecting big things as a true duel threat kid."

Freshman Seneca Steele (6-4, 185) will be the backup quarterback, but he'll also play wide receiver on Friday nights, Kirk said.

"He's going to be a really good football player for us the next few years," Kirk said.

At running back, sophomore Kaleb Jobe (5-10, 175) and freshman Paul New (5-10, 165) are getting reps.

"We're expecting big things out of them as well," Kirk said. "They are young and they're going to grow and grow."

Along with Steele at wide receiver, the Comets have junior Elias Warren (6-1, 170), who has come back out for football.

"He's a big time athlete," Kirk said. "He's not played football in six years, but we got him out and we're sure glad he came."

Sophomore Max Noe (6-0, 165) is another receiver who saw lots of playing time as a freshman toward the end of last season.

Senior Javyne Whaler (5-9, 140), sophomore Zach Majors (5-11, 165) and sophomore Brenton Whaler (5-9, 145) will contribute at an inside receiver position, Kirk said.

"They're all more than capable of going off any night," Kirk said. "They're all talented kids. I'm really excited about the skill level we have here."

Junior Avery Graham (5-11, 185) is the "smartest kid on the football team," Kirk said, and the Comets plan on using him in a variety of different roles, including tight end, H-back and maybe some out wide at receiver.

"We'll use him a lot of different ways," Kirk said. "He has great hands and great ballskills, too."

Senior Jeremiah Harmon (5-10, 220) plays fullback and "will do whatever is needed of him," Kirk said.

The Comets' offensive line is led by senior Hunter Pair (6-1, 275) and junior Kasen Rodriguez (6-1, 215). Pair plays a guard and Rodriguez is center.

"They're our bell cows," Kirk said.

Sophomores Sam McKie (6-2, 275), Greg Campbell (6-2, 240), Justin Dobson (5-10, 250), freshman Dewayne Bendabout (6-0, 250) and junior Sylvester Slamons (5-10, 200) are also getting looks on the offensive line.

"We have a really good, talented offensive line," Kirk said. "We need to get them in shape and get them rolling. They're more than capable of carrying the load."

Defensively, the Comets hope to keep opponents guessing and off-balance.

"Coach (Lankston) is going to mix it up and get after them, play an aggressive style of defense, bring pressure and try to create havoc in the backfield and get after the quarterback," Kirk said.

Graham, Harmon and junior Treygan Rodriguez look to anchor the defensive line up front.

Pair, Slamons, Campbell and Bendabout also work the defensive line, Kirk said.

Kasen Rodriguez has moved to inside linebacker and will run the Comets' defense on the field.

"He's a 215-pound kid that can run," Kirk said. We're going to let him run sideline to sideline and make tackles all over the field. He's going to be solid there."

The two young running backs, Jobe and New, will rotate at the other inside linebacker spot.

Freshmen Tommy Keith and junior Ethan Cooke are also getting a look at inside linebacker.

Majors, Steele and junior Zeke Price man the outside linebacker spot, which Kirk said is sort of a hybrid position.

The Comets will play two corners and two safeties in the secondary.

Javyne Whaler, Casey Swarthout, Noe, Ty Rollman and Brenton Whaler are seeing time at cornerback.

Lewis and Warren man the two safeties, with Jayden Carnes, Steven Horn, and Brenton Whaler also rotating in at safety.

Brenton Whaler will handle the place kicking duties with Lewis as punter and Kasen Rodriguez as the deep snapper.

Graham Thomas/Westside Football Preview The Kansas (Okla.) Comets open the season Sept. 2 at Colcord.

Graham Thomas/Westside Football Preview Kansas senior quarterback Ty Lewis throws a pass during 7 on 7 action at the Stateline Shootout in Siloam Springs last June.

