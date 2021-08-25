Lady Panthers swept in season opener

The Siloam Springs volleyball team dropped its season opener Monday night against the Thaden School 25-23, 25-21, 25-18 at the AAO Sports Arena in Rogers.

The Lady Panthers, who had two starters out because of covid-19 quarantine, struggled to pass on the night which led to the team falling behind in matches, according to head coach Joellen Wright

Anna Wleklinski and Lillian Wilkie each had three kills to lead the Lady Panthers, while Jetta Broquard had two.

Wleklinski had four aces, while Emma Norberg had three solo blocks and Faith Ellis two blocks.

Allison Williamson had six digs and Kami Hulbert four digs.

The Lady Panthers were scheduled to play at Bentonville West on Tuesday night. Results were not available at presstime.

Siloam Springs is scheduled to host Harrison on Monday, Aug. 30.

Ninth-grade

The Siloam Springs ninth-grade team won its season opener at the Thaden School on Monday night.

The freshmen won the first set 25-19 and then completed the sweep with a 25-13 victory.

The ninth-graders were back in action Tuesday at Rogers Heritage. Results were not available at presstime. Siloam Springs is scheduled to play at Springdale George on Thursday.