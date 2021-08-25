Letter to the Editor

Board's decision misguided

The Siloam Springs School Board's vote to not require masks was misguided at best, and a potential health threat to anyone attending or working in the schools who is not vaccinated.

One of the anti mask speakers at the meeting stated, "This has to end," to which I say, "Amen!!" What is ironic is that the masks he spoke against are a simple and effective way to slow the spread of covid. For those who cannot be vaccinated, this is still the best practice. The administrators of the district are charged to do what is best for those in their care. A large segment of the school population, those under 12, essentially every grade school pupil, cannot yet take the vaccine. A mask mandate goes a long way toward providing them protection.

Also ironic, is that many of those who are against a mask mandate, are also the vaccine defiant. It's almost as if they want to spread the disease. They rail against their freedoms being taken away. This is not about freedom. I can put on a mask, or not; either way I have not lost any of my Constitutional rights, privileges and protections. This is a health and safety issue. By not getting vaccinated, and refusing to mask, they are enabling the spread of covid.

Two months ago, the number of vaccinated people was on the rise, and it seemed that covid was on the way to being under control. Vaccinations stalled, and the delta variant emerged that is now causing more infections than at the height of the pandemic last winter. The delta variant, a much more virulent and contagious strain of covid, can be carried even by those who have had their shots. Fewer than 40 percent of Arkansans are vaccinated, which has provided a fertile ground for the spread of delta. If half of the 60 plus percent who are unvaccinated had gotten the shot, we'd be in a much better place now.

Anyone who has gone to school in the past 50 years has had to have certain vaccines to attend school, among them, polio, measles, diphtheria. We do this to protect our school kids, and the community. The right to make a "personal choice" about masks and vaccines ends where it affects everyone else around you. A mask mandate, where vaccines can be only minimally applied, goes a long way to achieving community safety.

Tom Beckett

Siloam Springs