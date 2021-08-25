Library, Crystal Bridges teaming up for mobile art lab

Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art and the Siloam Springs Public Library are partnering to host a mobile art lab, "CB to You" (Crystal Bridges to You), Sept. 1-4.

This is a free event, which will be held at the library courtyard from 2-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 1 and Thursdaym Sept. 2.

The event will continue in the library's meeting room from 2-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3 and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4.

There will be an outdoor concert at Memorial Park Chautauqua Amphitheater at 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4.

The art lab will return Nov. 10-13, but all the events will be in the library meeting room with the outdoor concert being at Memorial Park Chautauqua Amphitheater on Saturday, Nov. 13.

Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art believes in the power of people, art, and community, according to a press release.

Crystal Bridges looks forward to meeting people through its mobile art lab, CB to You, traveling to libraries and festivals in the greater Northwest Arkansas region, the release states.

The CB to You Mobile Art Lab features regional artists exploring what community means through resilience and storytelling, the release states.

The regional artists and Crystal Bridges staff will be hosting free drop-in-art-making activities inspired by the visiting artists as well as artist demonstration and discussion. The visiting artists will also have examples of their work on view too! Regional artists include Markeith Woods, Trinity Kai, Tay Butler, Junli Song, Eric Andre, Ziba Rajabi, and Lakisha Harper Bradley with My-T-By-Design Studio, the release states.

Visitors to the CB to You Mobile Art Lab can pick up an art lit from the library, which includes an art-making activity and free exhibition tickets to the museum's temporary art exhibition CB @ 10, the release states.

The mobile lab's hours will be posted on the library's website and Crystal Bridges calendar each day to include the feature artist of the day; storytelling circle facilitated by the Ozark Poets Collective, Open Mouth Reading Series, Poetic Justice Collective Speak Your Jewell, and pop up performances with he fun love drum line by Papa Rap, the release states.

For more information, visit CrystalBridges.org or e-mail [email protected]