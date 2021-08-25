SILOAM SPRINGS: Offense's goal: Stay on the field

Siloam Springs' offense was in high gear through the first four games of the 2020 season.

The Panthers averaged 505 yards and 43.5 points as they started 3-1 on the season.

Injuries and covid-19 quarantines derailed the Panthers offensively midway, but as a unit, the offense still managed to average 387 yards per contest.

Heading into the 2021 season, the Panthers must fill several key positions at running back, receiver and on the offensive line.

But with all-state quarterback Hunter Talley and Division I offensive line recruit Jace Sutulovich returning, the Panthers have a foundation to build on.

"They're both cut from the same cloth," head coach Brandon Craig of Talley and Sutulovich. "They're both competitors. Both work their tails off every day. As a coach you wish you had about 15 more just like them. Both do everything they can to help our program be successful."

The Panthers will stay with their spread offense, and they try to be balanced between the run and pass.

"Our M.O. is to get first downs, keep our defense off the field," Craig said. "The goal for the offense is to stay on the field, make first downs, establish the run game and, when we have a chance, to execute the passing game."

Craig added the Panthers have to avoid turning the ball over.

"No turnovers is huge," he said. "You can't turn the ball over in high school football. You have to really focus on taking care of the football."

Quarterbacks

At 6-foot-4, 212 pounds, Talley enters his second season as the Panthers' starting quarterback.

Talley made plays with both his arm and his legs in 2020, completing 113 of 210 passes (53.8 percent) for 1,752 yards, 13 touchdowns with eight interceptions. He also rushed for 629 yards on 163 carries (3.9 yards per carry) and 13 touchdowns.

Craig said Talley is well-versed in what the Panthers want to do offensively.

"He knows the offense as good as anybody," Craig said. "He's a really smart guy. He does a great job with his academics. He's also got a high football IQ. It's like having a coach on the field. He gets people lined up. He's really sharp. For me it's been exciting to coach him and have him on my team."

Craig also pointed out that Talley is in top physical condition and gave credit to the track program, where Talley competed in several events in the spring, including the state decathlon.

"One of biggest things is he ran track, didn't sit around," Craig said. "He got his body in the best shape he's ever been. He's the fastest he's ever been. Give coach (Chuck) Jones and the track program a lot of credit, helping him to do what we've always talked about which is sending kids to track to get faster."

Sophomore Mason Simmons (6-1, 180) is the No. 2 quarterback on the roster, Craig said.

"The biggest thing from him is the mental challenge of playing quarterback, learning the playbook, reads and adjustments," Craig said.

Running back

The Panthers rushed for 2,474 yards as a team last year and must replace nearly three-fourths of that production on the ground.

Sophomore Jed Derwin (5-7, 183) has emerged as the front-runner in the backfield.

"He's a really strong, tough kid," Craig said. "We went through all of spring and summer and he's shown that he has a nose for where to fit, sees things a little better than most do. He has to continue to work on his strength and speed."

Derwin was one of the leading rushers for the ninth-grade team last season.

Senior David Gowin (5-4, 135) gives the Panthers another option at running back.

"He's going to be a senior," Craig said. "He's smaller in stature, but he has a lot of athletic ability. He's really shifty."

Gowin was a starter for the Panthers' soccer team last spring.

Craig said the Panthers could "tinker" some with senior Christian Ledeker (5-10, 171) in the backfield as well.

H-Back/Tight end

Brendan Lashley caught 15 passes for 94 yards as a junior in 2020, but the 6-0, 194-pound senior is expected to have a bigger role in the offensive production in 2021.

Lashley is at the top of the depth chart at the tight end/H-back spot, but don't be surprised to see him split out wide as well.

"He's one of those kids we're going to rely on heavily," Craig said. "He has great hands, great awareness of coverages. He's a guy that we're going to have to depend on and get the football to him a lot. He started last year for first time. We did get him the ball out of backfield. He's had some growth and maturity, learned how to play the position."

Junior Stone Stephens (5-11, 187) will play some at tight end, but Stephens is a starter at linebacker on defense, so his role offensively could be limited, Craig said.

Junior Eli Free (5-6, 135) also is rotating in at the position.

The H-backs/tight ends are coached by Jonathan Johnson.

Wide receiver

Junior Jonathon Graves (6-3, 159) will start off as the Panthers' go-to outside receiver at the X position.

Graves played in a few games last year, catching five passes for 28 yards.

"He's worked hard to get faster and stronger," Craig said. "He's more confident. We're expecting him to make more plays."

Senior Mark Lopez (5-9, 156) transferred in last year as a quarterback but has transitioned into a receiver.

Junior Nick Driscoll (5-8, 149) has had a strong offseason in the weight room and is emerging at the Y position.

"He's a tough kid and has worked hard in the weight room," Craig said. "He's a guy that catches the ball really well. He's reliable. We feel like Hunter has gotten comfortable with him as well."

Driscoll also can be used as a cornerback on defense if needed.

"He's done a good job of building his body up," Craig said. "We'll use him offensively primary, but he's definite a guy we can use in an emergency situation."

Senior Patrick Church (5-7, 149) leads the way at the Z receiver position.

"He has a lot of speed and athleticism," Craig said.

Sophomore Cameron Stafford (6-0, 155) has been surprising, Craig said, junior Jose Rico (5-6, 126) also is in the mix.

The Panthers also have Christian Ledeker, who is their leading returning receiver with 14 catches for 298 yards in 2020. Ledeker is a starter on defense and could factor in all over the field offensively.

Michael Smith coaches the wide receivers.

Offensive line

Assistant coach Justin Wood takes over the offensive line after arriving from Springdale High, where he worked as offensive coordinator.

And while Wood has several new players on the line, there's no doubt the Panthers will lean on Sutulovich (6-2, 278), who is a senior, at left tackle and for leadership.

"Jace is one of our best leaders," Craig said. "The kids really follow Jace. He's just a guy they love to be around. Jace is one of the most positive kids I've been around. He's just a joy to be around. You don't get to coach too many like him in your career.

Sutulovich had a busy summer with camps and announced in late June that he had committed to play football at Air Force.

Senior Martin Reyes (5-7, 281) returns at center.

"He's a great kid," Craig said of Reyes. "We love having him out there. He works extremely hard. He's the kind of kid you want in your program."

Senior Adam Ballesteros (5-8, 201) is a little undersized, but he's likely to start at right guard.

"He works hard every day and coaches trust him," Craig said.

Senior Zach Jones (6-0, 195) came back to football last spring and is working at right tackle.

"He's undersized, but he's athletic," Craig said. "He's getting back into the swing of football. He's a guy that by the end of the season will be back to the form we saw in junior high."

The left guard position could be a rotation of several players. J.P. Wills (5-8, 235), a starter on defense, could play some there as well as sophomore Brock Gold (5-9, 260). Junior Jackson Boles (5-10, 230) has fought some injuries but could play a tackle of guard position.

Sophomore Shane Rowbotham (6-2, 245) also is in the mix.

"We're hoping Shane Rowbotham will develop a little bit and play," Craig said. "It's quite a battle going on in there. We have a lot of guys rotating in and out."

Bud Sullins/Special to Westside Football Preview Christian Ledeker hauls in a pass against Van Buren during a game last season.