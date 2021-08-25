ON TAP
(Editor's Note: Area coaches, please report schedule changes and game results to the Siloam Springs Herald-Leader. Phone (479) 202-9255, FAX (479) 202-9309, or e-mail sports editor Graham Thomas at [email protected]
Wednesday's games
HIGH SCHOOL GOLF
Siloam Springs at Rogers^12:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS
Siloam Springs at Rogers Heritage^3:30 p.m.
Thursday's games
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Oklahoma scrimmage
Colcord at Commerce^6 p.m.
JUNIOR HIGH VOLLEYBALL
Siloam Springs 9th at Springdale George^5 p.m.
Friday's games
COLLEGE SOCCER
Evangel (Mo.) at JBU women^5 p.m.
Evangel (Mo.) at JBU men^7:30 p.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Columbia (Mo.) Hampton Inn Classic
JBU vs. Culver-Stockton (Mo.)^3 p.m.
JBU vs. Columbia (Mo.)^7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Siloam Springs at Rogers^7 p.m.
Copan at Oaks^7 p.m.
Oklahoma scrimmage
Kansas at Fairland^7 p.m.
Saturday's games
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Columbia (Mo.) Hampton Inn Classic
JBU vs. Ottawa (Kan.)^9 a.m.
JBU vs. Central Methodist (Mo.)^1 p.m.
Monday's games
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Bentonville West at Siloam Springs JV^5:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GOLF
Har-Ber, Springdale at Siloam Springs^3:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Harrison at Siloam Springs^6 p.m.
JUNIOR HIGH FOOTBALL
Bentonville West at Siloam Springs 9th^7 p.m.
JUNIOR HIGH VOLLEYBALL
Springdale Hellstern at Siloam Springs 7th^5:30 p.m.
Springdale Central at Siloam Springs 8th^6:30 p.m.
Tuesday's games
COLLEGE SOCCER
JBU men at Lyon^4 p.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
JBU at Science and Arts^6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS
Russellville at Siloam Springs^3:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Siloam Springs at Springdale^5:30 p.m.
JUNIOR HIGH VOLLEYBALL
Bentonville Fulbright at Siloam Springs 7th^4:30 p.m.
Bentonville Fulbright at Siloam Springs 8th^6:30 p.m.
Fayetteville White at Siloam Springs 9th^7 p.m.
September 1
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
JBU at Mid-America Christian^6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GOLF
Siloam Springs at Greenwood^Noon
HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS
Siloam Springs at Springdale Har-Ber^3:30 p.m.
September 2
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Kansas at Colcord^7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GOLF
Siloam Springs at Fayetteville^8 a.m.
HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS
Shiloh Christian at Siloam Springs^3:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Pea Ridge at Siloam Springs^5:30 p.m.
JUNIOR HIGH FOOTBALL
Siloam Springs 7th at Bent. Washington^5:30 p.m.
Siloam Springs 8th at Bent. Washington^6:30 p.m.
JUNIOR HIGH VOLLEYBALL
Siloam Springs 9th at Springdale Southwest^5 p.m.
September 3
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Pea Ridge at Siloam Springs^7 p.m.
Welch at Watts^7 p.m.
September 4
COLLEGE SOCCER
Tennessee Southern at JBU women^7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
Siloam Springs at Shiloh Christian^8 a.m.
