ON TAP

(Editor's Note: Area coaches, please report schedule changes and game results to the Siloam Springs Herald-Leader. Phone (479) 202-9255, FAX (479) 202-9309, or e-mail sports editor Graham Thomas at [email protected]

Wednesday's games

HIGH SCHOOL GOLF

Siloam Springs at Rogers^12:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS

Siloam Springs at Rogers Heritage^3:30 p.m.

Thursday's games

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Oklahoma scrimmage

Colcord at Commerce^6 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH VOLLEYBALL

Siloam Springs 9th at Springdale George^5 p.m.

Friday's games

COLLEGE SOCCER

Evangel (Mo.) at JBU women^5 p.m.

Evangel (Mo.) at JBU men^7:30 p.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Columbia (Mo.) Hampton Inn Classic

JBU vs. Culver-Stockton (Mo.)^3 p.m.

JBU vs. Columbia (Mo.)^7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Siloam Springs at Rogers^7 p.m.

Copan at Oaks^7 p.m.

Oklahoma scrimmage

Kansas at Fairland^7 p.m.

Saturday's games

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Columbia (Mo.) Hampton Inn Classic

JBU vs. Ottawa (Kan.)^9 a.m.

JBU vs. Central Methodist (Mo.)^1 p.m.

Monday's games

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Bentonville West at Siloam Springs JV^5:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GOLF

Har-Ber, Springdale at Siloam Springs^3:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Harrison at Siloam Springs^6 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH FOOTBALL

Bentonville West at Siloam Springs 9th^7 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH VOLLEYBALL

Springdale Hellstern at Siloam Springs 7th^5:30 p.m.

Springdale Central at Siloam Springs 8th^6:30 p.m.

Tuesday's games

COLLEGE SOCCER

JBU men at Lyon^4 p.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

JBU at Science and Arts^6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS

Russellville at Siloam Springs^3:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Siloam Springs at Springdale^5:30 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH VOLLEYBALL

Bentonville Fulbright at Siloam Springs 7th^4:30 p.m.

Bentonville Fulbright at Siloam Springs 8th^6:30 p.m.

Fayetteville White at Siloam Springs 9th^7 p.m.

September 1

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

JBU at Mid-America Christian^6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GOLF

Siloam Springs at Greenwood^Noon

HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS

Siloam Springs at Springdale Har-Ber^3:30 p.m.

September 2

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Kansas at Colcord^7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GOLF

Siloam Springs at Fayetteville^8 a.m.

HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS

Shiloh Christian at Siloam Springs^3:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Pea Ridge at Siloam Springs^5:30 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH FOOTBALL

Siloam Springs 7th at Bent. Washington^5:30 p.m.

Siloam Springs 8th at Bent. Washington^6:30 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH VOLLEYBALL

Siloam Springs 9th at Springdale Southwest^5 p.m.

September 3

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Pea Ridge at Siloam Springs^7 p.m.

Welch at Watts^7 p.m.

September 4

COLLEGE SOCCER

Tennessee Southern at JBU women^7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY

Siloam Springs at Shiloh Christian^8 a.m.

The sports editor is responsible for the writing and display of the news and features in the sports section of the Siloam Springs Herald-Leader. If you have any questions or suggestions or to report scores or calendar listings, call (479) 202-9255. To fax, dial (479) 202-9309. To write, mail to the Siloam Springs Herald-Leader sports department, 151 Highway 412 E. Suite B, Siloam Springs, AR 72761. When reporting scores, please leave a phone number.