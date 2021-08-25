GENTRY: Pioneers enter second year with Bigham

Second-year Gentry football coach Justin Bigham knew going in that his first year with the Pioneers would have some adjustments along the way.

The Pioneers finished with a 4-7 record in 2020, highlighted by a three-game conference winning streak with wins over Huntsville 46-34, Berryville 48-35 and Green Forest 35-14 midway through the year. The Pioneers also lost their last five games, including a 50-49 heartbreaker against Benton County rival Gravette and a 36-26 loss at Monticello in the opening round of the Class 4A playoffs.

"Year one is always an adjustment," Bigham said. "It doesn't matter if it's an non-covid year or a covid year. Nobody knew what to expect. As much as you try to get to know the kids and for them to know you, there's still a newness to it. Relationships don't happen over night, and it takes time with kids."

Heading into his second year, Bigham expects far fewer adjustments in 2021.

"Being in it the second year is huge," he said. "We have a lot better relationship with those kids, having been with them a whole year now. They know what I expect, what they need to be. I know the kids more individually now. You can't coach every kid the same, and you learn what makes each kid tick."

The Pioneers graduated four seniors from last year's roster, but return a large senior class of 13, along with several members of the junior class that got playing time as sophomores.

Senior tight end Garrison Jackson (6-4, 250) has scholarship offers from Harding, Ouachita Baptist, Missouri Southern, Northeastern State and Hendrix.

Jackson will be a top player in the Pioneers' offense in 2021 after catching 28 passes for 338 yards and two touchdowns last season.

"He's going to have an opportunity to play at the next level," Bigham said of Jackson. "He's really good for us. He creates lots of mismatches."

Jackson also plays defensive end on the defensive side of the ball.

"A 6-4 kid coming off the edge is big," Bigham said. "You've got to know where he is."

Senior lineman Lucas Guinn moves from center to left guard and improved his stats in the weight room, as did much of the team, Bigham said.

"He's becoming more explosive," Bigham said of Guinn, who also plays on the defensive line.

Senior right guard Isaiah Freeman is a three-year starter at right guard, who also works at nose guard on defense.

Adam Summers rotates in at tackle spots, while Aiden Whitehead works at center after starting last year at left guard.

"We feel really good with our guys up front up," Bigham said.

Senior William Pyburn is an all-conference running back who rushed for 487 yards on 83 carries. He also plays an inside linebacker spot in the Pioneers' 3-3 stack defense.

"He's a smart kid who really knows football," Bigham said of Pyburn. "He's a really good running back. It usually takes more than one kid to bring him down."

Senior Dawson Rayburn starts at cornerback on defense and will rotate in at wide receiver, Bigham said.

Senior Zach Gunneman, a transfer from Siloam Springs, has been getting work at running back and slot receiver. He'll also play in the defensive secondary.

"We're excited to have him," Bigham said of Gunneman.

Senior Jonah Summers will be the Pioneers' Mike linebacker. He's also played some defensive line, and tight end/fullback on offense.

Senior Antonio Hernandez is a three-year starter at linebacker and also works at running back.

"To have three guys returning at linebacker is pretty nice for us," Bigham said.

"He's a team player," Bigham said of Summers. "You know that you're going to get everything out of him every single snap."

Bigham said senior Bryson Walker is one of the most consistent kids the Pioneers have. He'll play a safety spot (Bandit) on defense as well as work at wide receiver.

Senior Diego Saldana is the Pioneers' kicker and does a good job, Bigham said.

"Inside 30 yards I don't feel any hesitation about kicking a field goal," he said.

"We feel good about the seniors. The kids are working hard."

Bigham said at one point in 2020, the Pioneers had as many as 13 sophomores starting. That should bode well in 2021 as they're now juniors.

"We feel like that's going to pay off," Bigham said.

Two of the juniors are in a three-man competition for the starting quarterback job.

Junior Chris Bell is getting the majority of the reps at quarterback after starting at wide receiver and safety last year.

Junior Tyler Hays was the backup quarterback last year but transitioned into a running back, rushing for 737 yards and 10 touchdowns.

"We're going to find a way to get our best athletes on the field," Bigham said.

Junior Dillon Jarnagan is the Pioneers' leading returning receiver with 55 receptions for 468 yards and five touchdowns. He can work at slot or on the outside, his coach said. Jarnagan also plays safety on defense.

Junior Braedon Warren has added 20 pounds in the offseason and will play wide receiver and defensive back.

Junior Tommy Xiong started at corner and also has put on some strength in the weight room.

Junior Jonathon Corter also helps out at wide receiver after transitioning from running back. He also plays outside linebacker.

Junior Dalton Tuttle works at center on offense and was a starter on the defensive line last year.

The Pioneers feel good about their two big offensive tackles in Colton Whiteley (6-3, 330) and Logan Heath (6-2, 285).

Whiteley plays right tackle, while Heath mans the left side.

"We're glad to have them back," Bigham said.

Several sophomores could work their way into playing time as well.

Sophomore Addi Taylor is competing at quarterback and "will find his way on the field," Bigham said.

Sophomore Dillon Owens had a good offseason working at free safety and slot receiver along with sophomore Jordan Trammell.

Sophomores Tucker Hodges and Jared James also have done well at linebacker, Bigham said.

Sophomore Justin Peasley, a move-win, could find a role at tight end and defensive end.

Sophomore Dominic Bouyear is 6-2, 330 pounds and could see time at nose guard on the defensive line, Bigham said.

Sophomore offensive linemen Ethan Gifford and Isaac Jessen have been very consistent during the offseason, he said.

The Pioneers are scheduled to open their season at home against Waldron on Aug. 27.

Dawson Rayburn

Garrison Jackson

Logan Heath

Lucas Guinn

William Pyburn

Zach Gunneman

Westside Eagle Observer/RANDY MOLL Gentry junior Jonathan Corter catches a pass which made it past Dawson Rayburn during spring play in Pioneer Stadium on Friday.

Westside Eagle Observer/RANDY MOLL Gentry quarterback Chris Bell hands off to a running back during spring play in Gentry on Friday.

Westside Eagle Observer/RANDY MOLL With Gentry senior Garrison Jackson closing in, Gentry junior Ty Hays throws the ball to a receiver downfield during spring play in Gentry on Friday.