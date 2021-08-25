OAKS: Warriors expect to be 'in the mix'

OAKS, Okla. -- The Oaks-Mission Warriors are going into the 2021 season with an optimistic outlook.

The Warriors didn't lose any seniors and return most of their players from the 4-4 team of 2020, and they've even added a couple of pieces.

"Hopefully our boys are bigger and stronger now," said second-year coach Jon Claborn. "The offense and defense should sound familiar. We've got to be further ahead than we were a year ago."

Last summer, the Warriors didn't have any summer activities because of the covid-19 pandemic, Claborn said.

"We really didn't have the opportunity to do anything," he said.

This past May, the Warriors had spring practice and had weight lifting sessions in July and August.

That should bode well for Oaks, Claborn said, as the Warriors will once again be competing in District C-4 of Oklahoma eight-man football.

Oaks opens the season Aug. 27 at home against Copan. The Warriors' first district game is Sept. 24 at Maud, who is the preseason favorite to win the district, Claborn said.

Maud, Midway and Sasakwa figure to be the toughest three teams in the leagues. All three defeated Oaks handily last year.

"We need to close the gap on those guys," Claborn said. "That's what we're looking for. Hopefully we're a more mature team. It's up to us. Are we going to have a better attitude? In the first half last year, we were 3-2 and two of the losses were ugly. When it started turning the wrong way, we didn't know how to handle it. We need better leadership in tough games to be able to stand in there and fight instead of giving up and watching it happen."

Claborn believes Oaks will be fighting for a playoff spot.

"We should be right there in the mix," he said.

The Warriors will operate out of run-heavy offense with a mix of playaction passing game.

"We do have a couple of skill guys with speed and we need to do a better job of getting them the football in space," Claborn said.

Defensively Oaks plans on lining up in a 3-2-3 defense, Claborn said.

Senior Shaun Reed returns at quarterback for Warriors.

Reed, at 6-foot-2, 230 pounds, gives the Warriors a big body for defenses to deal with.

"Last year was his first year playing quarterback," Claborn said of Reed. Reed also practices at defensive end.

"We probably won't ask him to play as much defense," Claborn said. "There will be times when he will put his hand down and play defensive end for us."

Senior Carlos Balderas plays wide receiver and cornerback as well as quick return on special teams.

"We need to get him the ball in space," Claborn said. "He has wheels."

Junior Caden Balderas, Carlos' younger brother, may be the best athlete on the football field, Claborn said.

"He's quick, he's got great balance and only weighs 145 pounds," Claborn said of Caden Balderas, who will play receiver and tailback on offense along with cornerback on defense. Caden Balderas led the Warriors in interceptions on defense and had a few fumble recoveries as well, Claborn said.

Senior running back Ryan McCollum had more than 800 yards rushing and scored 11 touchdowns. At 5-10, 190 pounds, McCollum has "decent speed" and can run inside and outside, Claborn said. McCollum also plays defensive end.

Senior Tiajer Russell is the Warriors' leading returning receiver at tight end.

"Tiajer is a pretty sure-handed tight end, and those tight ends seem to be open two to three times a game in our playaction game," Claborn said. "That fits what we do."

Russell played safety on defense last season, but the Warriors are looking at him as a linebacker this year, Claborn said.

Sophomore Alex Harlin returns at fullback and could be a linebacker on defense.

"He had the highest attendance in the weight room this summer," Claborn said of Harlin. "It's important to us."

Junior Alex Fleege started at left guard all last season and graded out as the Warriors' top offensive lineman, Claborn said.

"We are expecting big things with him being bigger and stronger in the offense," Claborn said.

Fleege also will play some defensive end.

A feel good story coming out of Oaks is that of senior offensive lineman Aidan Pitts, who is projected to start at center, Claborn said.

"Aidan Pitts has been a great teammate for four yeas," Claborn said. "He's our number one noise-maker on the sideline. He's lost around 130 pounds, and we're going to ask him to play for us. He's more self-disciplined. Aidan's done a lot of that himself (with weight loss). With that new body frame, he's gained some mobility. We're super proud of Aidan and we're going to give him the opportunity to be our starting center."

Junior Grant Vann, who plays guard, also had a good summer of attendance in the weight room and is pushing for a spot on the offensive line.

Sophomores Jakeb Walker and Josh Hawley will also rotate some at tight end, Claborn said.

Alex Fleege

Alex Harlin

Caden Balderas

Carlos Balderas

Head coach Jon Claborn

Graham Thomas/Westside Football Preview The Oaks-Mission (Okla.) Warriors are scheduled to open their season at home against Copan on Aug. 27.

Ryan McCollum

Shaun Reed

Tiager Russell