WATTS: Young Engineers under new leadership again

WATTS, Okla. -- For the second straight season, the Watts (Okla.) football program has had a coaching change just before the start of the season.

Veteran coach Tommy Yeager was named head coach after Doug Ward resigned to take a teaching position in the Siloam Springs School District.

Yeager, who was originally going to be an assistant coach, is in his fifth year at Watts. He's from Westville, where he graduated in 1990 and has previously coached and taught at Spavinaw and Westville.

Ward had two stints as head coach at Watts, including taking over as head coach when Matt Stilwell resigned in August 2020.

"I think the transition's been pretty smooth," Yeager said. "Coach Ward came and talked to them and made it clear to them that it was just an opportunity that was best for his family. I think that helped with him coming and talking to the boys. The decision he made didn't have anything to do with them. He's been a good role model here. He's a Watts guy, went to school here and taught here for a long time. I think we all hated to see him leave, but we all understand."

Yeager said J.J. Johnson, who's helped coach in the Watts district for several seasons, will run the Engineers' offense and Yeager will call the defense.

Offensively, the Engineers will run some wing and double wing formations along with being in the I-formation.

Defensively, Watts plans on playing a 4-2 defense.

"We're not very big," Yeager said. "We've got a little bit of speed."

The Engineers (4-3 in 2020) have 15 players on the roster, including four seniors, two juniors, one sophomore and eight freshmen, several of whom will play key roles.

Senior Christian Sullateskee was one of Watts' top playmakers last year at tight end and wide receiver. He'll also play safety or a corner position on defense, Yeager said.

"We're glad he's back," Yeager said of Sullateskee. "If you can get him in open space he can make some stuff happen."

Senior Caden Willis plays some flanker on offense and cornerback on defense.

"He's got good speed, so we can put him in motion and do some things," Yeager said. "He's probably the fastest guy on our team."

Senior Fred Upton saw a lot of playing time last year. He plays several positions on the offensive line, but will probably land at center because of his snapping ability, Yeager said.

"He's a good snapper," Yeager said.

The Engineers' fourth senior is Blaze Lykins, who is in his first year of playing high school football. Lykins will probably play on both the offensive and defensive lines and maybe a little bit of tight end, Yeager said.

Luke Bateman is one of two juniors on the team and will spend most of his time on the defensive side of the ball, Yeager said. Bateman didn't play as a sophomore but started as a freshman for the Engineers in 2019.

"He's back and we're glad to have him back," Yeager said.

Junior Martin Kirk also plays defense mainly in the secondary at both cornerback and safety.

Watts' only sophomore is Austin White, who started on the offensive and defensive lines in 2020 as a freshman.

"This year he'll be a defensive end and on offense probably a guard," Yeager said. White also is the Engineers' kicker, Yeager said.

Watts is excited about its eight freshmen.

"We have a ton of freshmen," Yeager said. "So the future does look good."

Freshman Skyler Payne will start at quarterback. Yeager said it's a tough position to play for a freshman.

"I think if anybody has the mindset for it and can do it, it's him," Yeager said of the left-handed Payne. Watts will try to use Payne sparingly on defense, but if he does play it will be as a corner or safety.

Freshman Tommy Keith will play a running back position on offense and linebacker on defense.

"That kid's a stud," Yeager said. "He's strong. He's built like a bulldog. He's been playing football a long time. He's played with the Outlaws for the last seven years. He's pretty polished. He's a strong kid and pretty quick for a kid that weighs almost 200 pounds and squatting 450. He'll help us a lot on both offense and defense.

Athletic freshman Kyler Smith will play running back and receiver on offense and safety on defense. Smith will likely be the Engineers' backup quarterback.

Freshman Devon Ford will also lineup at a wide receiver/tight end spot and corner and safety on defense.

"He will help us out in the future for sure."

Freshman Ade Webster has quickness and can help on special teams or cornerback on defense.

Freshmen Chris Barber and Kaiden Burrows are both expected to help on the offensive and defensive lines, as is Kadense Myers, who is in his first year playing.

"We are young, but the good thing is if you have eight freshman and they stay together, then you eventually have eight seniors," Yeager said. "The future looks good."

Watts competes in District B-6. Yeager expects Summit Christian and Keota to be among the top teams in the league. He expects Watts to play hard as well.

"I think we'll compete," Yeager said. "I think the kids we do have, we're young, but eager to learn. Practices have been good as far as learning. We've got a lot of work to do but I feel like we'll compete."

Graham Thomas/Westside Football Preview The Watts (Okla.) Engineers are scheduled to open the season Sept. 3 at home against Welch.