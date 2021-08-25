GRAVETTE: 'Young' Lions ready for 2021 season

The Gravette Lions aren't just young.

"Right now, we're incredibly young," said head football coach Kelby Bohannon, who's entering his third year.

The Lions (3-7 in 2020) graduated a large senior class from last season and only have three seniors on the 2021 football roster.

But a large class of juniors and sophomores and good numbers in the junior high ranks are promising, Bohannon said.

"I think that's what we're hanging our hat on," Bohannon said. "Our junior high team lost two games last year, to Shiloh Christian and Prairie Grove. They've had some success. The freshman class behind them has 22 kids, and the eighth grade group has 24. We've got kids coming that will bring depth experience and toughness. We're hoping that the future is going to continue to get better."

Like nearly every program, Gravette had to deal with covid-19 problems last fall, which hurt the team from being able to string any momentum together.

"Last year, all things were out of sorts and we never could find our groove," Bohannon said.

The Lions did pick up a 50-49 victory over arch rival Gentry in the final game of the regular season before losing 58-50 in overtime to Little Rock Mills in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs.

Gravette did had its first "normal" spring football practice in the last several years, Bohannon said. Multiple coaching changes and covid all played a role in disrupting the last several springs, Bohannon said.

"I felt like we had a good spring this year," Bohannon said. "We got a lot of reps."

The Lions have 15 juniors, several of whom got lots of playing time as sophomores last season.

"It's a good class," Bohannon said.

One junior, Rhett Hilger (6-1, 162), is expected to take over at quarterback, following in the footsteps of his older brother Cy Hilger, who was a three-year starter at quarterback before graduating last spring.

Rhett Hilger played wide receiver last season and is also a standout baseball player.

"He's an athletic kid with a big arm," Bohannon said of Hilger.

Another junior, Hunter Carter (5-9, 163) is working at quarterback as well.

Junior Karl Bontrager (5-10, 165) was the Lions' leading rusher as a sophomore in 2020 with 120 carries for 523 yards. Bontrager and sophomore Kyler Austin (5-11, 170), who is one of 15 sophomores on the roster, are expected to receive the bulk of the Lions' carries.

"Those two kids will get 95 to 98 percent of the snaps back there," Bohannon said.

Bontrager was a late move-in who stepped into that role last year, Bohannon said, while Austin "has a chance to be a really good football player."

Junior Mason Meeker (5-9, 152) had flashes of being a playmaker at wide receiver as a sophomore, Bohannon said, and they hope he can give the Lions a vertical threat.

Junior Ethan Ellis (5-10, 153) played as a back up role on defense and a lot of special teams as a sophomore. He'll figure in more at wide receiver as well, Bohannon said.

Sophomore Jace Arnold (5-10, 170) lines up at a tight end position after playing some varsity snaps as a freshman.

"He's got a bright future," Bohannon said. "He just hasn't played a lot of football yet. We're expecting a lot of things from him in the years to come."

The Lions also are excited about junior wide receiver Will Betz (5-10, 160), who was recruited out of the basketball gym, Bohannon said.

"He's an athletic kid who can run a little bit and catch the ball," Bohannon said of Betz. "We expect him to be able to make some plays as well."

Senior Sam Mayo (5-9, 240) is the Lions' lone returner on the offensive line. He'll play both guard positions and anchor the line, Bohannon said.

"He's a fire hydrant-guy," Bohannon said of Mayo. "He's 5-9, 240 pounds, had a good offseason. He's physical, got a little nasty to him. He has some leadership qualities and we're looking for those to shine."

Juniors Christian Thrailkill (5-10, 174), Brayden Kimbrell (5-10, 230) and Fisher Muller (5-11, 262) also work on the offensive line.

Thraikill is a bit undersized but super coachable and will play tackle, Bohannon said.

Kimbrell, who played some last year, mans the center position, his coach said.

Muller is the Lions' biggest offensive lineman and can play tackle and guard, Bohannon said.

Sophomores Matthew Wright (5-9, 190), A.J. Davis (6-1, 200) and Clayton Nall (5-6, 180) also will contribute on the offensive line.

On the defensive line, junior Kell Sweat (5-10, 213), Arnold and sophomore Josiah McGee man defensive line positions. The Lions run a 3-4 base defense.

Mayo, Davis, and Nall also help out on the defensive line.

Senior Ryder Brown (5-9, 155) is a returning starter at outside linebacker.

"He's truly a hybrid kind of player, half defensive back and half linebacker," Bohannon said. "He played as a sophomore in a backup role and played a lot of snaps as a junior."

Bontrager and Austin play inside linebacker, while Thrailkill also plays linebacker.

Junior Sam Govitz (5-9, 148) also plays linebacker and special teams, while sophomore Holden Betz (5-10, 155) and Jaxon Galyean (5-10, 155) are in the mix at linebacker.

In the secondary, Hilger and Meeker both started last year, while Ellis played quite a bit in a backup role, Bohannon said.

Meeker plays corner, while Ellis is a safety and Hilger can play both spots.

Senior Jordan White (5-10, 154) will get a lot of snaps at a cornerback position, Bohannon said.

Sophomore Ian Lenoard (5-9, 135), Carter and Will Betz are in the mix in the secondary.

"(The secondary is) probably where we have the most experience on the defensive side of the ball," Bohannon said.

Randy Moll/Westside Football Preview A pair of Gravette defenders tackle a Vian, Okla., player during last year's season-opener.

Ethan Ellis

Kyler Austin

Rhett Hilger

Sam Mayo

Coach Kelby Bohannon