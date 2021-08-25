Zamarron's two goals pace JBU men

ATCHISON, Kan. -- Junior Jacob Zamarron, the nation's leading scorer in 2019, tallied a pair of first-half goals before assisting junior Eli Jackson's goal right before halftime, powering the John Brown University men's soccer team to a nearly uncontested 3-0 victory over Benedictine (Kan.) on Saturday evening at Legacy Field.

Senior Rodrigo Selingardi was called on to make just one save in the contest as he notched his first-career clean sheet.

The visiting Golden Eagles (1-0) held possession for much of the contest and outshot the host Ravens (0-1-0) by an 11-4 margin.

Zamarron needed just five minutes to earn his first goal of the season, when he finished off a long boot forward from senior Jack Bos past Benedictine keeper Nick Passinese. Bos' pass forward sprung Zamarron through the back line up the right side, and the John Brown striker allowed the ball to bounce three times before he struck a rocket from a tough angle to the short side, handing the visitors a 1-0 lead.

The Rogers native struck again nine minutes later, this time from the other side of the goal. Junior Oscar Carballo played a pass up the left side that allowed Zamarron to run into the service inside the box. Zamarron cut towards the goal line past his defender and back into the middle of the box before delivering a strike to the top right corner, silencing the Raven faithful in their home-opening festivities.

Right before halftime, newcomer Alejandro Rodriguez intercepted a pass that began from the Raven back line and quickly played Zamarron up the right side, past the defender that had just suffered the bad touch. Zamarron one-touched a pass through the box to an oncoming Jackson, a Siloam Springs native, who made no mistake by slotting a one-touch strike under the crossbar to hand the Golden Eagles a commanding 3-0 advantage.

JBU outshot the Ravens 6-2 in the second half and broke a three-match losing streak in Atchison by posting its first win at Legacy Field since 1997.

The Golden Eagles will take on its second-straight Heart of America foe in Evangel (Mo.) this Friday, Aug. 27, in JBU's home opener. The match, which is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m., will air live on the SAC Sports Network.