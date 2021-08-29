Arrests and citations

Aug. 16
• John Alan Tillison, 41, arrested in connection with trafficking a controlled substance; simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms; possession of a controlled substance; theft by receiving; possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Amy Rachelle McClelland, 44, cited in connection with criminal contempt x2.
Aug. 17
• Asher Quinn Leadbetter, 22, arrested in connection with parole violation.
• Edward Jean Hoepfner, 40, cited in connection with failure to appear; criminal contempt.
• Hayley Rose Martin, 22, arrested in connection with failure to appear.
• Darien Kade Hebison, 21, arrested in connection with assault on family or household member - third degree/apprehension of imminent injury; criminal contempt.
Aug. 18
• Karla Lizbeth Benitez-Cruz, 29 arrested in connection with failure to appear.
• Robert Blake Gonzales, 19, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; driving or boating under the influence while underage; DWI, Refusal to submit to test.
• Anderson Butej Johnson, 30, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Brian Lee Hall, 40, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.
Aug. 19
• Mason Lane Spence, 27, arrested in connection with failure to comply with registration and reporting requirements -- refusal to cooperate with assessment process.
Aug. 20
• Christopher Lynn Pfaff, 41, cited in connection with failure to appear.
Aug. 21
• Peter Murphy Taber Jr, 29, arrested in connection with breaking or entering; theft of property.
• Lauren Nicole Schrader, 31, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
• Nikki Lynn Cruzan, 32, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
• Ryan Adam Benge, 34, arrested in connection with failure to appear, Benton County Warrant.
Aug. 22
• Noah Burkley Johnson, 24, arrested in connection with fleeing; operation of motor vehicle during period of license suspension and revocation; disregard traffic control device; signals for turning, stopping, decreasing speed required; failure to maintain control; failure to register vehicle within 30 days; no proof of insurance.
• Shane Leroy Houy, 35, arrested in connection with board of parole white warrant.