Arrests and citations

Aug. 16

• John Alan Tillison, 41, arrested in connection with trafficking a controlled substance; simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms; possession of a controlled substance; theft by receiving; possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Amy Rachelle McClelland, 44, cited in connection with criminal contempt x2.

Aug. 17

• Asher Quinn Leadbetter, 22, arrested in connection with parole violation.

• Edward Jean Hoepfner, 40, cited in connection with failure to appear; criminal contempt.

• Hayley Rose Martin, 22, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Darien Kade Hebison, 21, arrested in connection with assault on family or household member - third degree/apprehension of imminent injury; criminal contempt.

Aug. 18

• Karla Lizbeth Benitez-Cruz, 29 arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Robert Blake Gonzales, 19, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; driving or boating under the influence while underage; DWI, Refusal to submit to test.

• Anderson Butej Johnson, 30, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Brian Lee Hall, 40, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Aug. 19

• Mason Lane Spence, 27, arrested in connection with failure to comply with registration and reporting requirements -- refusal to cooperate with assessment process.

Aug. 20

• Christopher Lynn Pfaff, 41, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Aug. 21

• Peter Murphy Taber Jr, 29, arrested in connection with breaking or entering; theft of property.

• Lauren Nicole Schrader, 31, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Nikki Lynn Cruzan, 32, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Ryan Adam Benge, 34, arrested in connection with failure to appear, Benton County Warrant.

Aug. 22

• Noah Burkley Johnson, 24, arrested in connection with fleeing; operation of motor vehicle during period of license suspension and revocation; disregard traffic control device; signals for turning, stopping, decreasing speed required; failure to maintain control; failure to register vehicle within 30 days; no proof of insurance.

• Shane Leroy Houy, 35, arrested in connection with board of parole white warrant.