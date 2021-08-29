Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Best of Siloam Springs Sports Opinion Business Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT

BOX SCORE: Rogers 51, Siloam Springs 40

by Graham Thomas | August 29, 2021 at 4:00 a.m.

Rogers 51, Siloam Springs 40

Siloam Springs^12^0^8^20^--^40

Rogers^21^7^7^16^--^51

First Quarter

Rogers -- Sheperd 4 run (Slaba kick), 9:52.

Siloam Springs -- Lashley 3 pass from Talley (kick failed), 6:11.

Rogers -- Sheperd 72 run (Slaba kick), 4:37.

Rogers -- Sheperd 52 run (Slaba kick), 1:38.

Siloam Springs -- Talley 3 run (pass failed), 0:19.

Second Quarter

Rogers -- Bunch 12 pass from Goodshield (Slaba kick), 6:20.

Third Quarter

Rogers -- Sheperd 90 run (Slaba kick), 8:09.

Siloam Springs -- Lashley 6 pass from Talley (Graves pass from Talley), 2:57.

Fourth Quarter

Siloam Springs -- Talley 1 run (kick failed), 10:10.

Rogers -- Sheperd 64 run (Seldomridge pass from Goodshield), 8:08.

Siloam Springs -- Talley 4 run (Driscoll pass from Talley), 5:33.

Rogers -- Sheperd 63 run (Bunch pass from Goodshield), 4:31.

Siloam Springs -- Ledeker 12 pass from Talley (pass failed), 0:44.

Siloam Springs^Rogers

First Downs^24^18

Rushes-Yards^36-139^26-435

Passing Yards^263^157

Comp-Att-Int^23-35-0^14-19-0

Punts^3-42^1-41

Fumbles-Lost^1-0^1-1

Penalties-Yards^1-5^8-78

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Siloam Springs, Talley 26-100, Gowin 9-36, Ledeker 1-3. Rogers, Sheperd 15-402, Jenkins 6-30, Goodshield 4-5, Slater 1-0, Seldomridge 1-(minus 2).

Passing -- Siloam Springs, Talley 23-35-0-263. Rogers, Goodshield 14-19-0-157.

Receiving -- Siloam Springs, Lashley 13-139, Ledeker 5-74, Driscoll 2-26, Church 2-16, Stafford 1-8. Rogers, Cash 4-64, Bunch 7-57, Seldomridge 2-20, Garner 1-16.

Missed Field Goals -- Rogers, Slaba 33.

Print Headline: BOX SCORE: Rogers 51, Siloam Springs 40

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

ADVERTISEMENT