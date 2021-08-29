BOX SCORE: Rogers 51, Siloam Springs 40

Rogers 51, Siloam Springs 40
Siloam Springs^12^0^8^20^--^40
Rogers^21^7^7^16^--^51
First Quarter
Rogers -- Sheperd 4 run (Slaba kick), 9:52.
Siloam Springs -- Lashley 3 pass from Talley (kick failed), 6:11.
Rogers -- Sheperd 72 run (Slaba kick), 4:37.
Rogers -- Sheperd 52 run (Slaba kick), 1:38.
Siloam Springs -- Talley 3 run (pass failed), 0:19.
Second Quarter
Rogers -- Bunch 12 pass from Goodshield (Slaba kick), 6:20.
Third Quarter
Rogers -- Sheperd 90 run (Slaba kick), 8:09.
Siloam Springs -- Lashley 6 pass from Talley (Graves pass from Talley), 2:57.
Fourth Quarter
Siloam Springs -- Talley 1 run (kick failed), 10:10.
Rogers -- Sheperd 64 run (Seldomridge pass from Goodshield), 8:08.
Siloam Springs -- Talley 4 run (Driscoll pass from Talley), 5:33.
Rogers -- Sheperd 63 run (Bunch pass from Goodshield), 4:31.
Siloam Springs -- Ledeker 12 pass from Talley (pass failed), 0:44.
Siloam Springs^Rogers
First Downs^24^18
Rushes-Yards^36-139^26-435
Passing Yards^263^157
Comp-Att-Int^23-35-0^14-19-0
Punts^3-42^1-41
Fumbles-Lost^1-0^1-1
Penalties-Yards^1-5^8-78
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Siloam Springs, Talley 26-100, Gowin 9-36, Ledeker 1-3. Rogers, Sheperd 15-402, Jenkins 6-30, Goodshield 4-5, Slater 1-0, Seldomridge 1-(minus 2).
Passing -- Siloam Springs, Talley 23-35-0-263. Rogers, Goodshield 14-19-0-157.
Receiving -- Siloam Springs, Lashley 13-139, Ledeker 5-74, Driscoll 2-26, Church 2-16, Stafford 1-8. Rogers, Cash 4-64, Bunch 7-57, Seldomridge 2-20, Garner 1-16.
Missed Field Goals -- Rogers, Slaba 33.