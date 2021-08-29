JBU volleyball goes 1-1 in Columbia

The John Brown University volleyball team went 1-1 on Friday in the Columbia (Mo.) Hampton Inn Classic.

The Golden Eagles opened the day with a 3-1 victory against Culver-Stockton (Mo.) before falling 3-1 to host Columbia at the Southwell Complex.

In the win against Culver-Stockton, JBU won the first two sets 25-20, 27-25 before Culver-Stockton won the third 25-20. JBU bounced back with a 25-14 win in the fourth set.

Savanna Riney led JBU with 14 kills, while Callie Mullins had eight and Julie Milligan seven.

Morgan Fincham had three aces and Lauren Cloud two aces for JBU, while Micah Fouts and Mullins each had 3 blocks and Delaney Barnes two blocks.

Cloud had 27 assists and Fincham 18 assists, while Jillian Blackman led defensively with 13 digs, Riney nine digs and Cloud six digs.

In the loss to Columbia, JBU fell in the first set 25-23 but rebounded to win the second set 25-23. Columbia took the next two sets by identical 25-15 scores to win 3-1.

Milligan led with 13 kills, while Barnes had eight and Riney seven.

Riney and Taylor Golmen each had three blocks, while Fouts had two.

Cloud led with 17 assists and 17 digs, while Fincham had 14 assists. Blackman also had 17 digs defensively, while Milligan added nine digs.

The Golden Eagles were scheduled to play in Day 2 of the Classic on Saturday. Results were not available at presstime.

The Golden Eagles open Sooner Athletic Conference play at Science and Arts (Okla.) on Tuesday and then travel to Mid-America Christian on Wednesday.