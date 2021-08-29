JBU women cruise to victory

Sophomore Aniyah Gibbs headed in a corner kick for her first collegiate goal, and senior Maggie Bailey potted a pair of tallies in the final 10 minutes of play to launch the No. 9 John Brown University women's soccer team to an easy 5-0 victory over Evangel (Mo.) on Friday night at Alumni Field.

Freshman Bella Graber notched her first two career points -- a corner service just before halftime and another free kick service that found Bailey for her first of the night in the 81st minute of play.

The win extended the Golden Eagles' (2-0-0) unbeaten streak to 20 matches overall and continued a streak of eight consecutive home-opening victories at Alumni Field.

Senior Caitlyn Logan and junior Chloe Griffin split time in goal, but needed little work with a 36-1 shooting differential. Logan accounted for the lone save of the contest on her side of the pitch in the first half.

Gibbs' header in the 45th minute finally ended a barrage of John Brown shots and scoring opportunities. After halftime, JBU connected on four second-half goals, including a goal from senior Megan Hutto where her shot deflected off a Crusader defender in the box and still had plenty of momentum to find the back of the goal.

Bailey flicked Graber's service from the right side over the Evangel goalkeeper in the 81st minute of play and finished the brace with under three left in regulation. Sophomore Lauren Walter tallied her first of the season between Bailey's goals, and coming less than two minutes before the Golden Eagles booted its fifth tally of the night.

Abbey Schmidt made 10 saves in a valiant effort. Chloe Hancock entered the contest in relief, making one save in nearly 14 final minutes of the match.

Now John Brown will rest for one week before continuing its five-match homestand against No. 5 Tennessee Southern on Saturday, Sept. 4, at 7 p.m. The matchup will begin a stretch of three-straight top-25 foes for the Golden Eagles.