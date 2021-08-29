July sales tax up 16.62 percent

Siloam Springs' sales tax receipts were up 16.62 percent or $132,149 in July compared to the same month last year.

Sales tax receipts were $927,168 last month compared to $795,019 in July of 2020, according to the August issue of City and Town magazine. The receipts represent sales made in April.

The city's share of county sales tax receipts was up 22.80 percent or $72,783 last month from $319,745 in July of 2020 to $392,528 in 2021.

Cities sales tax receipts are used for utility, infrastructure, repayment of the wastewater treatment plant bonds, the city's general fund, public safety, and the street department. A share of the county sales tax receipts pays on two water utility infrastructure bonds.

Other local cities that saw an increase in sales tax were:

• Bentonville, up 39.60 percent or $936,553.

• Fayetteville, up 19.42 percent or $742,089.

• Gentry, up 16.93 percent or $23,207.

• Lincoln, up 54.50 percent or $30,925.

• Rogers, up 18.30 percent or $615,224

• Springdale, up 18.45 percent or $515,139.