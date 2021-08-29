Sign in
Local county offices close due to covid

by From Staff Reports | August 29, 2021 at 4:00 a.m.

The Benton County Assessor and Collector temporarily closed their departments at the Siloam Springs office at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

The office located at 707 S. Lincoln St. closed for safety precautions due to the coronavirus and out of an abundance of caution, said Benton County Communications Director Channing Barker.

Other open satellite locations for County Assessor and Collector include the locations at 215 E. Central Ave in Bentonville; 2401 SW D Street in Bentonville; 901 1st Avenue SW in Gravette and 1428 W. Walnut St. in Rogers, according to a press release issued by Barker.

Signs with the above information have been posted at the Siloam Springs location. The county will notify the public when the Siloam Springs office reopens.

For media inquires about the closure, contact Barker at 479-721-3364.

