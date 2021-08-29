Municipal Authority addresses Red Bud Lane compaints

WEST SILOAM SPRINGS, Okla. -- West Siloam Springs' Municipal Authority members addressed complaints regarding North Redbud Lane during the Municipal Authority portion of the special meeting Monday.

The complaints were brought up by Trustee/Municipal Authority member Marty Thompson. There were 28 complaints made about North Redbud Lane. Most of the complaints people made were about potholes on the road, which make driving difficult, according to the list of the complaints.

Thompson said he just wanted to share some of the complaints he received on the road.

"I don't know if that helps for you guys to see this or not, but it's probably something we need to get addressed," Thompson said.

The municipal authority member said he is trying to make this a priority without being very biased on his position. Thompson lives near North Redbud Lane, but the road is also in his ward, he said.

Mayor/Municipal Authority Chair Rhonda Wise asked Director of Public Works Keith Morgan what the next road he is working on. Morgan said the next project is probably Maple Street. Morgan said North Redbud Lane is going to take some work on it.

"There's nothing under the asphalt," Morgan said. "It's falling apart. It really needs (to be) worked on, but it's just there's fences (that) really need to be set back and there's not any place for drainage on that road."

Presently water just runs down the middle of the road, Morgan said about the drainage.

Trustee/Municipal Authority Member Sam Byers recommended that both roads be worked on at the same time. Byers recommended building and paving the roads at the same time.

"By the time this gets done paving hopefully they'll be done with this part and move their equipment over and pave that road," Byers said.

Morgan said they have money in the budget to do the project, but he believes they could get the Cherokee Nation to cost-share the project. Morgan also said the road needs to be raised up and that North Redbud Lane is about three feet below the fence line.

Byers said the town needs to send out letters to the owners of the properties on North Redbud Lane to move their fences back because the road is too narrow. Code Enforcement Officer Waylon Chandler said the standard road width for the town's roads are 32 feet.

Morgan said he would look at pricing and come back with quotes by the next town meeting.

The board of trustees and municipal authority also voted and approved the following items:

• Minutes from the July 19 board of trustees and municipal authority meeting.

• Hearing reports from Kris Kirk CPA, town accountant; Police Chief Larry Barnett; Planning and Zoning Commission ; Chandler and Morgan. Wise, Vice Mayor/Municipal Authority Vice Chair/Assistant Town Clerk Linda Wise and Town/Municipal Authority Attorney Bryce Harp did not have anything to report.

• Purchase orders for July 2021. General PO #s 34493 through 34572 for a total of $148,626 and EMS PO # 130 for $20,060.

• Rezoning of the property located at 19068 E. 578 Rd from Residential to C-2 (Commercial Recreation).

• The business license application submitted by Gene Keeley, owner of Shadow Box Military Gear.

• Establishing the proper amount of petty cash on hand in the amount of $500. Balance is not to drop below $250.

• Establishing the new credit card log sheet for checking out credit cards and what information must be included in the log per auditor's request.

• Remaining administrative fees of $5,000 to Grand Gateway for wastewater improvement grant #17531 CDGB 19.

• Purchase orders for July 2021. Water total PO #12097 through 12135 for $149,304; streets PO #1620 through 1623 for $4,752; Meter PO #709 for $75.

• Granting the authority to Morgan to create a merit based framework for municipal authority employees.