Ninth-grade volleyball improves to 2-0

The Siloam Springs ninth-grade volleyball team picked up its second win to start the season Thursday at Springdale George.

The Lady Panthers (2-0) won the first set 25-7 and completed the sweep with a 25-15 victory in the second set.

The Lady Panthers are scheduled to be back in action Tuesday at home against Fayetteville White.

Seventh- and eighth-grade

The Siloam Springs seventh- and eighth-grade teams opened their season Tuesday against Bentonville Washington.

The eighth-graders were defeated 2-0 (26-24, 25-14).

The seventh-grade teams defeated Washington 2-1. The Lady Panthers won the first set 25-13, lost the second set 25-22 and won the third 17-15.

The seventh-grade B team lost 2-0 (25-19, 25-20).

The seventh- and eighth-grade teams are back in action at home Monday. The seventh-graders host Springdale Hellsetern, while the eighth-graders play Springdale Central.