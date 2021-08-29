Obituaries for Sunday, Aug. 29

David Anthony Asencio

David Anthony Asencio, 67 years old, of Gentry, AR, passed away on Sunday, August 15, 2021.

A Celebration of Life was held on Saturday, August 28, 2021, at 10 am at The First Baptist Church in Gentry, AR.

David was born in Pampa, TX, to Ramon and Irene Asencio on December 23, 1953. He worked for John Deere Foundry in Moline, IL, for over 30 years. He was a longtime member of the Jaycees in Galesburg, IL, where he participated in many years of community service.

David was known for his love of everything country-western, including music. He had an enormous movie collection and an extensive assortment of books. On any given day, you could find him watching his beloved westerns or reading a novel.

David was incredibly intelligent and could always be counted on for the answers to Jeopardy questions. He was a Trivial Pursuit champion. His children and grandchildren often called him for answers to various trivia games.

David has a deep love for his family.

David is preceded in death by his father, Ramon Asencio; his brothers, Jerry and Chris Asencio; and his granddaughter, Sophia Asencio-Porter.

David is survived by his mother, Irene Weldon; his siblings, Terry Marie Brown, Debra Smith, Michael Asencio, Paul Asencio, Vicki Clark, Kaye Cripps, Larry Mark Asencio, Elizabeth Sholl, Diana Furlan, and Anthony Asencio; his children, Shawna Asencio-Porter (Allen), Melisa Brown, David Asencio Jr, Daniel Asencio (Angel), Emily Warner (Nick), Racheal Asencio (Quinten); 18 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; and a large extended family.

Claude "John" Boydston

Claude "John" Boydston, 52, of Westville, Okla., died Aug. 24, 2021, at Washington Regional Medical Center, Fayetteville, Ark.

He was born Nov. 10, 1968, in Siloam Springs, Ark., to Art D Boydston, Sr and Ruby (Tennison) Boydston.

He married Nickie Kelley on April 7, 1990. He worked for Franklin Electric and Bakery Feed. He was a member of Victory Worship Center, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his wife of the home; his children Justin Boydston of Westville, Okla., and Destinee Boydston of Watts, Okla.; two grandchildren; his brother A.D. Boydston, Jr and wife Lori of Norman, Okla.; sisters Louise Guthrie and husband Cecil of Colcord, Okla., and Sharon Davis and husband Gary of Cincinnati, Ark.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m., Monday, August 30, 2021, at Victory Worship Center, West Siloam Springs, Oklahoma. Burial will follow at New Hope Cemetery, Chewey, Oklahoma. Visitation will be 3-5 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, at Wasson Funeral Home, Siloam Springs.

Lisa Ann Burden

Lisa Ann Burden, 53, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died Aug. 20, 2021, at her home.

She was born Feb. 26, 1968, in Harrisburg, Penn., to Wally Baum and Sharon Kunder Upton. She grew up mostly in Mississippi, but eventually found her home in Siloam Springs with her husband, Eddie Burden. She was a member of The Assembly in Siloam Springs, and was passionate about the Lord, her grandchildren, church and her Bible studies.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Keven Baum.

She is survived by her husband, Harley "Eddie" Edward Burden Jr., of the home; two children, Nikki Blancher and husband Brandon, of Rockaway Beach, Mo., and Natasha Burden and husband Ashton, of Siloam Springs; one stepdaughter, Ariel Burden, of Siloam Springs, Arkansas; five grandchildren; her mother, Sharon Upton; one brother, Kerry Baum; and one sister, Robin Smith.

A memorial service was held Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at The Assembly in Siloam Springs with Pastor Gary Wheat officiating.

Carl Rudy Cook

Carl Rudy Cook, 75, of Gentry, Ark., died Aug. 22, 2021, at Mercy Hospital in Rogers, Ark.

He was born March 27, 1946, to Ira Ole Cook and Leah June Northup, in Purdy, Ark.

He grew up in Northwest Arkansas and was a short haul truck driver for Roadway Express Trucking.

He served our country with the Navy during the Vietnam War. He enjoyed traveling and going on cruises and had many memorable trips with his wife, Joyce, and was a member of the Springtown Church of God.

He is survived by his wife, of the home; one son, Carl Glen Cook, and fiancé Vanessa Brown, of Jay, Okla.; one daughter, Lisa Joann Farabee and husband Kenneth, of Westville, Okla.; four grandchildren; two great granddaughters; two brothers, Marion Timmy Cook, of Jay, Okla., and Ira Dwayne Cook, of Siloam Springs, Ark.; and one sister, Genoah Conner, of Rogers, Ark.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at Wasson Funeral Home, Siloam Springs.

Elijah 'Eli' Misenheimer

Elijah "Eli" Misenheimer, 20, of Gravette, Ark., died Aug. 23, 2021, in Gravette, Ark.

He was born May 14, 2001, in Little Rock, Ark., to Michael and Brenda (Hand) Misenheimer.

He loved to go dirt roading with his fiancé, friends and his dog, listening to music. He attended church at Decatur Sale Barn Church and C-7 Church in Bentonville, Ark.

He is survived by his parents of Colcord, Okla.; his sister, Bailey Burrow of Gravette, his brother, Drey Misenheimer and wife Logan of Bella Vista, Ark., and Jon Ballard and wife Sara of Iowa; four nieces and two nephews; his fiancé MaKenzie of Bella Vista; grandparents Bob Misenheimer of Gravette, Carol Misenheimer of Rogers, Ark., Judy Durbin and husband Ron of Bella Vista.

A Celebration of Life Ceremony was held Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at C7 Church, 2003 SW Regional Airport Blvd., Bentonville, AR. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to A Heart Like Mine Foundation, www.TeamAnnabelle.org.

Howard Lee Pack

Howard Lee Pack, 81, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died Aug. 18, 2021, at Circle of Life in Springdale, Ark.

He was born Nov. 27, 1939, in Adair County, Okla., to Fred Pack and Rosa Lee Carter Pack.

He graduated from Westville High School in Westville, Okla., and was a mechanic for Bear Brand Hosiery, and a meter reader for the City of Siloam Springs Electric Department.

He was a member of the Missionary Baptist Church in Siloam Springs, and in his spare time, he enjoyed coin collecting.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his daughter-in-law, Ruby Pack.

He is survived by his wife Janet, of the home; one son, Gary Pack, of Watts, Okla.; one daughter, Paula Wright, of Siloam Springs; one grandson, one granddaughter; and three nephews.

A graveside service was held on Saturday, August 28, 2021, at Old Baptist Mission Cemetery, with Pastor Brad Stovall officiating.

Christopher Kent Turner

Christopher Kent Turner, 56, of Keller, Texas, died on August 21, 2021, at Medical City Alliance in Fort Worth, Texas. He was born on April 20, 1965, in Siloam Springs, Arkansas, to Donnis and Mary Turner. He was proceeded in death by his mother, Mary (Hufford) Turner. Survivors include his father, Donnis Turner and wife Thelma Turner, of Siloam Springs; sister Michelle Olinger and husband James, of Siloam Springs; niece Brandi Trollinger and husband Josh, of Centerton, Arkansas; nephew Eric Olinger, of Siloam Springs, Arkansas; three great nephews, Jaden, Brayden, and Myles Trollinger; two great nieces Talia and Moriah Trollinger; uncle, John Mark Turner, of Siloam Springs, Arkansas; two aunts, Kathy Turner, of Siloam Springs, and Jerri Turner, of McKinney, Texas; great aunt, Lela Willis, of Siloam Springs; and several cousins.

He was an active member of Prestonwood Baptist Church in Plano, Texas, where he played the trumpet in the church orchestra. He also participated in the Christmas and Easter shows put on by Prestonwood Baptist Church. He also loved country dancing and ballroom dancing and was on several dance teams winning numerous competitions in the Dallas, Texas, area. He loved to dress up for Halloween with some of the best costumes you have ever seen. He loved going to NASCAR races with his sister and brother-in-law, as well as going to Texas Rangers and Dallas Cowboys games. He even enjoyed going to the Salina Highbanks Speedway in Salina, Oklahoma, to watch the races. He loved playing board games, cards, and dominos with family and relatives.

Honorary pallbearers are Lester Farmer, of Siloam Springs, Arkansas, Billy Hufford, of Siloam Springs, and Jeff Vernon of Siloam Springs. Celebration of Life will be held at the First Baptist Church of Siloam Springs, Arkansas, on Saturday, September 4, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. He had a heart as big as Texas and was loved by many. We will see you again. To sign an online guest book or to share a memory, visit www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

