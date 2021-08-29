Siloam Springs Republican Women, Benton County Republicans come together

Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday

State Representatives Austin McCollum (R-95, left); Jack Ladyman (R-59); Carlton Wing (R-38); and Mark Lowery (R-39) spoke at the joint Siloam Springs Republican Women/Benton County Republicans meeting Tuesday at Compass Fellowship about election integrity. The four representatives talked about the 19 integrity bills filed and how 17 of them passed. "This isn't just one region that we're seeing issues," McCollum said. The representatives spoke about integrity issues that occurred during the 2020 General Election, particularly in Pulaski County and even Craighead County and how they met to address the issues. "From these meetings we found out that there were six counties that had issues similar to what the national issues were," Ladyman said. He did not identify the six counties.

Benton County Clerk Betsy Harrell addresses the audience during the joint Siloam Springs Republican Women/Benton County Republicans meeting held Tuesday at Compass Fellowship about her position on the state canceling early voting for primary and general elections in 2020, but not special elections. Harrell opposed the bill because she thought it would be confusing to voters, she said. "Life happens; you have to be gone on Tuesday," Harrell said. "You need to get to the county clerk's office or a vote center, vote on Monday morning before you leave town and that would not be available." Harrell said the four largest counties of Arkansas Benton, Pulaski, Sebastian and Washington opposed the bill.

By Marc Hayot

Staff Writer n [email protected]