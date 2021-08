Tennis teams fall at Rogers Heritage

After two cancelations because of extreme heat on Monday and Tuesday, the Siloam Springs tennis teams returned to action Wednesday against Rogers Heritage.

The Panthers and Lady Panthers were both defeated 3-1.

The only victories came from No. 1 boys singles and No. 2 girls singles. Lucas Junkermann picked up a 8-1 victory over Heritage's Carlos Solis.

Julia Tran defeated Heritage's Morgan Phillips 8-1.

"We lost a couple of very close matches that could have gone either way and were close to coming away with the win," said head coach Clay Taylor. "We are a young team that continues to improve."

The Panthers and Lady Panthers are scheduled to host Russellville at 4 p.m. Tuesday in a 5A-West Conference match at the John Brown University tennis courts.

Siloam Springs vs. Rogers Heritage

BOYS

War Eagles 3, Panthers 1

Singles

1. Lucas Junkermann, Siloam Springs, def. Carlos Solis, Rogers Heritage, 8-1.

2. Korey Solis, Rogers Heritage, def. Boone Henley, Siloam Springs, 8-0/

Doubles

1. N. Furuseth/A. Day, Rogers Heritage, def. Malachi Becan/Ezra Zaidner, Siloam Springs, 8-0.

2. D. Rodriguez/F. Holmes, Rogers Heritage, def. Ezekiel Becan/Bryan Tran, Siloam Springs, 8-3.

Junior Varsity

1. J.Guthrie/Plostovaka, Rogers Heritage, def. J.Gill/A.Johnson, Siloam Springs, 8-1.

GIRLS

Lady War Eagles 3, Lady Panthers 1

Singles

1. Stella de Ver, Rogers Heritage, def. Olha Los, Siloam Springs, 8-1.

2. Julia Tran, Siloam Springs, def. Morgan Phillips, Rogers Heritage, 8-1.

Junior Varsity

1. C. Osborne, Rogers Heritage, def. Lauren Naustvik, Siloam Springs, 6-0.

Doubles

1. B. Beaman/R. Holcomb, Rogers Heritage, def. Brooklyn Williams/Silvie Reid, Siloam Springs, 8-6.

2. A. Verge/G. Benish, Rogers Heritage, def. Ava Anglin/Maribel Riley, Siloam Springs, 8-6.