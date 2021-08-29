Zamarron's game-winner lifts Golden Eagles

A 25-5 shooting advantage for the Golden Eagles yielded nothing but a 1-1 draw heading to extra time. But junior Jacob Zamarron's shot in the first overtime ended the contest and delivered a 2-1 extra-time victory for the John Brown University men's soccer team over Evangel (Mo.) on Friday evening at Alumni Field.

Senior Jack Bos began the play up the middle, where sophomore Ivan Garcia accepted and turned up field. Quickly, Garcia ripped a pass further up the middle that found Zamarron breaking in all alone on Anthony Morales.

Zamarron, who kept the shot on the floor, tacked on his third goal of the season -- the 40th of his career. The shot moved the Golden Eagles to 2-0-0 on the season and registered as the 10th game-winner of Zamarron's career.

Morales kept the Crusaders (0-3-0) in the match all night, posting 13 saves on 15 of John Brown's shots on goal. In the contest, JBU outshot the Evangel 27-5, but Morales and his seven second-half saves weren't quite enough, until sophomore Erick Diaz broke the clean sheet bid in the 70th minute.

Diaz ripped a 30-yard strike from beyond the left elbow of the box, bending in his first goal of the season past Morales and the right post, leveling the match at one apiece. Morales still got a hand on the wicked shot, but couldn't keep the momentum of the shot, and Golden Eagles, from continuing to mount.

Owning a 14-2 shooting advantage in the second half, the Golden Eagles needed just two attempts in extra time.

The Crusaders struck first in the 33rd minute of play. Drew Flippin buried a rebound that came at the tail end of an Evangel corner kick to place the visitors in the lead.

While Zamarron's game-winner continued the season-opening John Brown winning streak to two contests, the Golden Eagles will now travel to Northeast Arkansas on Tuesday to face Lyon in a matinee matchup at Huser Field. First kick is scheduled for 4 p.m.