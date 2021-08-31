How to spend Rescue Plan cash still before Benton County panel

BENTONVILLE -- Benton County justices of the peace will resume talks about how to spend American Rescue Act money this month.

The Criminal Justice Coordinating Committee will make a presentation at the American Rescue Plan Committee meeting at 6 p.m. Sept. 9. That meeting will be followed by another on county facilities, infrastructure, water, sewer and broadband after the Finance Committee meeting Sept. 14.

The American Rescue Plan provides $350 billion in federal money for eligible state, local, territorial and tribal governments nationwide, according to the county.

Benton County will receive a combined $54 million -- $27 million over the next two years.

The 15 justices of the peace who make up the committee first met Aug. 16 and delved into public health and economic recovery. The group saw a 15-slide presentation addressing those topics.

Organizations should apply for money if they can demonstrate their activities support the public-health response or if they have experienced economic harm from the pandemic, and the money they distribute responds to harm in ways related and reasonably proportional, according to a county news release issued Aug. 23.

Applicants can go to the website https://bentoncountyar.gov/american-rescue-plan and click on the "Submit an American Rescue Plan Proposal" tab to start the application process. Applicants have until 11:59 p.m. Oct. 31 to apply.

Once the application is completed, County Judge Barry Moehring, American Rescue Plan Committee chairman Tom Allen and county Comptroller Brenda Peacock will review it to make sure it complies with rescue plan rules and guidelines. All applications will then be sent to the committee, which will then vote on which organizations will be asked to present to the justices in person; the county will announce dates and protocol for organizations to make their presentations, according to the release.

Moehring said the county received phone calls from various nonprofit organizations interested in money before the application was ready. He expects the county to get a number of submissions.

Justice of the Peace Kurt Moore said the information presented at the recent Arkansas Association of Counties convention gave him a better understanding of the processes and procedures necessary to stay within the guidelines "dribbling" out of the U.S. Treasury regarding the lawful expenditures of the money.

The association recommends counties fund areas explicitly stated in the guidelines and save projects or expenditures not clearly spelled out until they receive authorization from the treasury, Moore said.