Herald-Leader obituaries for Dec. 1, 2021

Gary Carnes

Gary Carnes, 78, of Colcord, Okla., died Nov. 24, 2021, in Siloam Springs, Ark.

He was born Jan. 10, 1943, in Siloam Springs to Clyde Carnes and Silvia Bell.

He is preceded in death by his son, Jeff Carnes.

He is survived by his wife; Bertha; son Randall of West Siloam Springs, Okla., and two grandchildren.

A funeral service was held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021 at Wasson Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow at Johnson Cemetery in Colcord.

Curtis Eugene Carter

Curtis Eugene Carter, 67, of Highfill, Ark., died Nov. 26, 2021, at Circle of Life Legacy House in Bentonville.

He was born Dec. 26, 1953, in Siloam Springs, Ark., to Lyle Eugene Carter and Dorismerine Elliott.

He worked for Walmart for more than 30 years as a yard driver. His CB handle became his nickname, "White Lightning." He and Leta Fern Tedford Carter were married for 47 years.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Lyle and Doris.

He is survived by his wife; one son, John Carter and wife Marlene of Highfill; three sisters, Lila Jackson of Rogersville, Mo., Ila Reid of Centerton, Ark., and Lisa Jones of Highfill; two grandsons and one granddaughter.

Graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1, at Highfill Cemetery in Highfill.

Jean Darlene Foreman

Jean Darlene Foreman, 61, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, at Siloam Springs Regional Hospital.

She was born on March 1, 1960, in Tulsa, Okla., to Levi Tagg and Betty Wadley Tagg.

She was a homemaker who enjoyed music, playing the radio and guitar. She loved animals, especially playing with her dogs.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Christine Shephard.

She is survived by one son, Donny Foreman of Siloam Springs; two daughters, Amber Foreman of Watts, Okla., and Stephanie Foreman Tello of Siloam Springs; one sister, Helen Mansour of Tulsa; one brother, Ronnie Yates of Broken Arrow, Okla.; four grandchildren and one great grandchild.

Cremation arrangements are entrusted to Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home of Siloam Springs.

Margaret Earnestine Peters

Margaret Earnestine Peters, 97, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died Nov. 25, 2021, at Quail Ridge Living Facility.

She was born Feb. 27, 1924, in Jonesboro, Ark., to Welman Kifer and Anna Bradley.

She had a love for children and spent a lot of her time caring for them, as well as during church services in the nursery.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Arland; two brothers; and one sister.

She is survived by her daughter, Mary Kay Stuart, of Siloam Springs; three sons, Jimmy Tate and wife Pat, of Macon, Ga., Steve Peters and wife Mary, of Siloam Springs, and Fred Peters and wife Heather, of Tyler, Texas; seven grandchildren and several great-grandchildren; one sister, Joan Hoover, of Jonesboro; and one brother, Brad Kifer, of Mountain Home, Ark.

A visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at Wasson Funeral Home, in Siloam Springs.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at Wasson Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow at Oak Hill Cemetery, in Siloam Springs.

Anna Lue Wood

Anna Lue Wood, 84, died Nov. 29, 2021, in Jay, Okla.

She was born in Siloam Springs, Ark., to Walter Sr. "Buck" and Florence (Bramwell) Bishop.

She enjoyed her grandbabies and baking pies for the family. Also, in her free time she like piecing together Jigsaw puzzles.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Claude Wood; brothers, Walter "Pete" Bishop Jr. and Arthur "Jack" Bishop; son, Robert Wood; grandson, Jarrod Wood.

She is survived by her daughter, Flora and husband Steve Forrest of Jay, two grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren, with numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021 Wasson Funeral Home of Siloam Springs. Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021 at Oak Hill Cemetery of Siloam Springs.

