Heritage sweeps ninth-grade teams

The Siloam Springs ninth-grade girls were defeated 38-33 against Rogers Heritage on Monday night at Panther Activity Center.

The Lady Panthers (1-3) led 6-5 after the first quarter but trailed 18-16 at halftime. Heritage outscored Siloam Springs 11-4 in the third period to go up 29-20 going into the fourth quarter.

Aveary Speed led the Lady Panthers with 13 points, while Kaidence Prendergast and Ruth Hanson each had five, Emily Sears and Kayleigh Castenada each with three and Abby Herndon and Andrea Reynoso each with two.

Boys

The ninth-grade boys were defeated 45-35 by Heritage on Monday night.

The score was tied 11-11 after the first quarter, but Heritage took a 23-16 lead at halftime and extended it to 36-19 going into the fourth quarter.

Michael Hester scored a game-high 23 points to lead Heritage.

Jackson Still had 11 to lead Siloam Springs (1-3), while Noah Shipp had eight, Gio Flores seven and Dane Marlatt, Landon Fain and Kimber Haggard each with three.

Up next

The ninth-grade teams are back in action at home Thursday against Alma.