John Brown heads to Southwestern Assemblies of God

The John Brown men's basketball team will look to remain unbeaten in Sooner Athletic Conference play at 7:45 p.m. Thursday when the Golden Eagles travel to Southwestern Assemblies of God in Waxahachie, Texas.

The Golden Eagles (7-2, 2-0) and Lions (6-1, 3-0) are both unbeaten in league play, with SAGU being ranked No. 9 in the nation.

The Lions advanced to the NAIA national semifinals a year ago.

SAGU is led by senior Nykolas Mason, who averages 22.9 points per game and is hitting his field goals a 60.4 percent clip.

Joshua Kashila averaged 17.1 points per game for the Lions.

Densier Carnes leads the Golden Eagles in scoring (17.1 points per game) and rebounding (6.2 boards per game).

Luke Harper averages 12.6 points per game, while Payton Guiot is at 12.4 points per game.

JBU played an exhibition game at Division II Missouri Southern State on Saturday in Joplin, Mo., with MSSU picking up a 72-63 win.

Missouri Southern State led 32-31 at halftime and outscored JBU 40-32 in the second half.

Winston Dessesow led Missouri Southern State with 24 points, including six 3-pointers, while Christian Bundy had 10.

D.J. Ellis led a balanced John Brown scoring effort with 13 points, while Luke Harper had 11, Payton Guiot 10 and Braden Bayless eight off the bench.

Women

The John Brown women will play at Southwestern Assemblies of God at 6:05 p.m. Thursday.

The Golden Eagles are 4-5 overall and 1-1 in league play, while SAGU is 3-3 overall and 1-2 in league play.

John Brown won its last conference game 81-52 against Central Christian on Nov. 20, coming off a controversial buzzer beater loss at Langston just two days earlier.

On Nov. 24, the Golden Eagles were defeated by Lyon 54-47 in a nonconference game.

Tarrah Stephens leads JBU in scoring and rebounding at 18.6 points and 6.8 boards per contest.

Natalie Smith is averaging 14.4 points per game for JBU.

SAGU is led by three players very close in scoring ranks with Kyla McMinn leading the way at 11.5 points per game, Jaycie Brisco 10.3 points and 8.3 rebounds and Rylee Lavender at 9.7 points.

Both JBU teams will head to Dallas on Saturday to face University of North Texas-Dallas.