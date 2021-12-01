ON TAP

(Editor's Note: Area coaches, please report schedule changes and game results to the Siloam Springs Herald-Leader. Phone (479) 202-9255, FAX (479) 202-9309, or e-mail sports editor Graham Thomas at [email protected]

Thursday's games

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

JBU women at Southwestern Assem. of God^6:05 p.m.

JBU men at Southwestern Assem. of God^7:45 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOWLING

Elkins at Siloam Springs^4 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH GIRLS BASKETBALL

Alma at Siloam Springs^5:30 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH BOYS BASKETBALL

Alma at Siloam Springs^6:45 p.m.

Friday's games

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Siloam Springs at Huntsville^6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Siloam Springs at Huntsville^7:30 p.m.

Saturday's games

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

JBU women at North Texas-Dallas^2:05 p.m.

JBU men at North Texas-Dallas^3:45 p.m.

Monday's games

JUNIOR HIGH GIRLS BASKETBALL

Siloam Springs 7th at Bentonville Washington^5:30 p.m.

Siloam Springs 8th at Bentonville Washington^6:45 p.m.

Siloam Springs 9th at Van Buren^5:30 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH BOYS BASKETBALL

Bentonville Washington at Siloam Springs 7th^5:30 p.m.

Bentonville Washington at Siloam Springs 8th^6:45 p.m.

Siloam Springs 9th at Van Buren^6:45 p.m.

Tuesday's games

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Jerry Oquin Invitational -- Inola, Okla.

Siloam Springs vs. Inola, Okla.^7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Jerry Oquin Invitational -- Inola, Okla.

Siloam Springs vs. Fort Gibson, Okla.^5:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOWLING

Rogers Heritage at Siloam Springs^3:30 p.m.

December 8

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

JBU women at Oklahoma City^6:05 p.m.

JBU men at Oklahoma City^7:45 p.m.

December 9

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Jerry Oquin Invitational -- Inola, Okla.

(If necessary)

Siloam Springs vs. TBA^7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Jerry Oquin Invitational -- Inola, Okla.

(If necessary)

Siloam Springs vs. TBA^8:30 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH GIRLS BASKETBALL

Rogers Elmwood at Siloam Springs 7th^5:45 p.m.

Rogers Elmwood at Siloam Springs 8th^7 p.m.

Siloam Springs 9th at Prairie Grove^5:30 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH BOYS BASKETBALL

Siloam Springs 7th at Rogers Elmwood^5:30 p.m.

Siloam Springs 8th at Rogers Elmwood^6:45 p.m.

Siloam Springs 9th at Prairie Grove^6:45 p.m.

December 10

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Jerry Oquin Invitational -- Inola, Okla.

(If necessary)

Siloam Springs vs. TBA^7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Jerry Oquin Invitational -- Inola, Okla.

(If necessary)

Siloam Springs vs. TBA^5:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOWLING

Alma at Siloam Springs^3:30 p.m.

December 11

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Ecclesia at JBU women^2:05 p.m.

Central Baptist at JBU men^4:05 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Jerry Oquin Invitational -- Inola, Okla.

Siloam Springs vs. TBA^TBA

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Jerry Oquin Invitational -- Inola, Okla.

Siloam Springs vs. TBA^TBA

