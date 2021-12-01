Siloam Springs Heritage League holds annual Breakfast with Santa on Saturday

The Siloam Springs Heritage League's annual Breakfast with Santa will be held from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday at the American Legion Community Building.

This year, the event will be held indoors, said Coordinator Abby Trinidad. Like last year, the Heritage League is keeping their time-slot schedule, Trinidad said.

Trinidad said Tuesday tickets for this year's event have sold out.

Attendees are scheduled to receive a custom letter from Santa as well as a copy of their photo with Santa through mailed directly to them, according to the Breakfast with Santa sign up form.

"We divided our three-hour event into three, one-hour time slots," Trinidad said. "This will help us keep the flow of families at a steady pace and allow us to social distance appropriately."

Mrs. Claus will join the fun and read "Twas the Night Before Christmas," Trinidad said.

Children will still be able to make crafts, and pre-packaged snacks will be served to attendees to take home instead of serving food in person, Trinidad said.

Trinidad said that proceeds from Breakfast with Santa will go toward local families in need and local high school scholarships. The Heritage League would like to thank the community for its support, Trinidad said.

The Heritage League is looking forward to serving the community in every event they host, Trinidad said.

"One of our greatest joys is seeing the wonder on every child's face as they chat with Santa, create something memorable at the craft station, and listen to Mrs. Claus as she reads "Twas the Night Before Christmas," Trinidad said.