Small Business Saturday has mixed results

Siloam Springs residents and visitors headed downtown to shop on Small Business Saturday.

Small Business Saturday was started in 2010 by American Express to promote shopping local. It takes place the day after Black Friday.

In previous years, Main Street Siloam Springs and the Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce have teamed up to make sure the event is memorable. This year the chamber did not participate according to Jenna Hinerman, the economic development outreach coordinator.

Also, Main Street Siloam Springs did not offer a giveaway, according to Main Street Executive Director Stacy Morris. In previous years, businesses would have a QR code for people to scan at check out and enter a drawing for an American Express gift card.

Other differences for this year's Small Business Saturday included no Jingle and Mingle Market for the second year in a row. The Jingle and Mingle Market was where a number of businesses not in downtown would set up booths at the community building.

The final change was that only a few businesses had promotions for Small Business Saturday. Occasions offered 15 percent off store-wide, owner LaNelle Clark said.

Beautiful Lives did 20 percent off store wide from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 10 percent off from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., said manager Kristin Stewart.

Retailers had mixed results in terms of traffic, Joe Gibbens, the owner of Ash & Ember, did not have a lot of customers while Robin Waits, the owner of Heart of the Home, said she had a lot of traffic come through her store.

"People want to support local this year," Waits said. "They are making an effort to not shop online."

Clark said this year's Small Business Saturday drew a big turnout and that she is thankful for their customers.

Stewart said a lot of people have brought in out-of-town guests to shop on Saturday.

Heart of the Home offered 10 percent off Christmas ornaments and pillows; 20 percent off ponchos and wraps; 30-40 percent off wood decor and 75 percent off fall items, according to a sign on the door.

Customers who tagged Heart of the Home on Facebook or Instagram with a photo or comment would be entered to win a necklace, the sign states.

New businesses also had the chance to shine during Small Business Saturday.

Eryn Ausherman, the owner of Broken Vessels Studio said she had customers in not long after she opened. Ausherman said the biggest selling items were ceramic mugs she had in stock.

Amy Onnen of WellSpring Market said she had a rush early in the morning also.

At 12:30 p.m., Bariola's Pizza had around six to eight customers. Manager Trey Seavey said he expected many to show up that day. Bariola's opened on Nov. 23 and has seen a steady stream of business, Seavey said.