SSHS basketball teams head to Huntsville

The Siloam Springs girls basketball team will return to the court Friday at Huntsville after more than two weeks off.

The Lady Panthers (4-0) picked up two wins on Nov. 10-11 at the Duel at the Dome tournament in West Fork, beating Prairie Grove (53-40) and West Fork (50-14), respectively.

Siloam Springs then followed up those wins with victories over Harrison (52-32) and Prairie Grove (52-39) at Panther Arena on Nov. 16 and Nov. 18, respectively.

Siloam Springs has shown balanced scoring in each of its first four games with three different players leading the team in scoring each night.

Junior forward Brooke Ross leads the team at 11.5 points per game, while junior guard Brooke Smith is at 10.5 and junior guard Mimo Jacklik 10.3. Senior forward Reina Tiefel, who had 13 points in the season-opener against Prairie Grove, is averaging 7.3 points per game.

Following Friday's game against Huntsville, the Lady Panthers will head to Inola, Okla., next week for the 2021 Jerry Oquin Invitational. Siloam Springs will play host Inola at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the opening round.

Boys

The Siloam Springs boys also will play at Huntsville on Friday night.

The Panthers, who dropped their first two games of the season to Bentonville West (66-51) and Springdale Har-Ber (50-48), were scheduled to host Rogers Heritage on Tuesday at Panther Activity Center. Results were not available at presstime.

Through two games, Josh Stewart leads the Panthers at 18 points per game, while Nate Vachon is at 11 and Dalton Newman 10.5.

The Panthers also will head to Inola, Okla., next week for the Jerry Oquin Invitational and will play Fort Gibson at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the opening round.