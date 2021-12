Tennis players honored for 2021 season

Photo submitted The Siloam Springs tennis team held its awards banquet on Tuesday, Nov. 16. Team awards were (from left): Newcomer, Bryan Tran; Most Improved Boys, Boone Henley; MVP, Lucas Junkermann; Most Improved Girls, Ava Anglin; Panther Pride, Malachi Becan; MVP, Ohla Los; and True Grit, Silvie Reid.

Photo submitted The Siloam Springs tennis team honored its 5A-West Conference Tournament contenders at its banquet on Nov. 16. Pictured are Brooklyn Williams and Julia Tran, girls doubles fourth place; Lucas Junkermann, boys singles conference champion; and Ohla Los, girls singles conference runner-up.

Photos submitted