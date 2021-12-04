Bowlers win first home match against Elkins

The Siloam Springs bowling teams opened their 2021-22 seasons on Thursday with victories over Elkins at KingPins.

The Panthers recorded a pinfall of 2,218 to defeat Elkins, which had 1,666.

Riley Bell of Siloam Springs rolled a game-high 221 and had a two-game pinfall of 380.

Colton Clark had a high game of 199 and a series of 367, while Landon Clark rolled a 311 and Brian Duncan a 310.

The Siloam Springs girls recorded a pinfall of 1,655 to beat Elkins' 1,162.

Laney Menendez rolled a 155 for the top score of the match, while Lillie Hooke had a high series of 283.

Menendez had a series of 266, while Kate Kelley had a 242 and Abbey Johnson a 236.

On Monday, the Siloam Springs teams participated in the War Eagle Bowling Challenge at Fast Lanes.

The Panthers finished second out of nine teams with a score of 1,922, placing behind first plac Bentonville with 2,165.

The Lady Panthers took fifth place with a score of 1,294. Heritage won the meet with a score of 1,800.