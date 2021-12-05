Arrests and citations

Nov. 22

• Juan Delgado, 51, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Brenda G. Maldonado-Saavedra, 25, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Ronald Lynn Charron, 59, arrested in connection with battery in the second degree.

Nov. 23

• Toby J. Harvey, 42, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Kimberly Upton, 27, arrested in connection with criminal contempt; failure to appear.

• Andrew Joseph Moser, 23, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Ruth Ann Fullerton, 37, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Crystal Nichole Williams, 37, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Nov. 24

• Jayson Arthur Devore, 23, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Cassie Nicole Loux, 36, cited in connection with criminal contempt; failure to appear.

• Richard Lee Van Dusen, 24, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Jamie Derek Trammel, 38, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Ella Marie Spohn, 24, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Ricky Lynn Delaughder Jr, 41, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of open container containing alcohol in a motor vehicle; operation of a motor vehicle during period of license suspension or revocation; no proof of ownership; insurance required -- minimum coverage; improper use of evidences of registration.

• Chandler Dale Hopping, 23, arrested in connection with domestic battering - third degree; assault on family or household member - third degree/apprehension of imminent injury.

Nov. 25

• Jake Garnett Yarberry, 33, cited in connection with failure to appear.

•. Tony Edward Keigley, 32, arrested in connection with assault on family or household member - second degree/risk of physical injury; endangering the welfare of a minor third degree.

Nov. 26

• Jeron Kane Michael Nelson, 23, arrested in connection with theft of property.

• Cory Dillion Krug, 18, arrested in connection with assault on family or household member - third degree/apprehension of imminent injury.

• Randall Leon Williams, 47, arrested in connection with public intoxication -- drinking in public.

• Daxton Isaiah Blaine Farmer, 23, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance x2.

• Wilson Ray Dorle-McKinney, 26, arrested in connection with failure to appear; public intoxication -- drinking in public.

Nov. 27

• Emanuel Rivera-Hernandez,29, arrested in connection with interference with emergency communications second degree; assault on family or household member - third degree/apprehension of imminent injury.

• Rhonda Lynn Trammel, 39, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Charles Lewis Williams Jr, 31, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Austin Taylor Adams, 22, cited in connection with failure to appear.