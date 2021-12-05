Board to hear PSAP consolidation update

City directors will hear an update concerning the Public Safety Answering Point (PSAP) consolidation on Tuesday during the city board meeting.

In 2019, the state legislature adopted Act 660, which replaced the Arkansas Telephone Emergency Services Board with the Arkansas 911 Board, according to a staff report prepared by City Administrator Phillip Patterson on Nov. 30.

The act requires the board develop a plan by January of 2022 to provide funding for a limited number of PSAPs, which are generally referred to as state 911 call centers, the report states.

The report states that the number of statewide PSAPs is limited to 77 unless two-thirds of the 911 Board members vote to authorize additional PSAPs. The report states that over more than PSAPs are operating in Arkansas' 75 counties.

The 911 Board hired Federal Engineering to develop a statewide PSAP consolidation plan, the report states. Based on the recommendations in the plan, the 911 Board has approved deadlines regarding PSAP consolidation and has increased the number of state-funded PSAPs to 79, the report states.

April 1, 2022, is the deadline for any jurisdiction that believes it should be allowed more PSAPs to present their justification to the 911 Board. All jurisdictions to be consolidated must present their consolidation plan to the board by January 1, 2023, and the consolidations must be completed by January 1, 2025, the report states.

Recommendations from the consolidation report propose that one PSAP be delegated for each of the state's 75 counties, the report states. The report states that some additional PSAPs are recommended for Benton and Washington counties and two additional ones for Pulaski County.

The report states that Benton County currently has four PSAPs located in Benton County, Bentonville, Rogers and Siloam Springs.

The consolidation report recommends Benton County reduce the number of PSAPs from four to two, but given the fast growth rate in Benton County, the 911 Board may consider three PSAPs for the county, the report states.

If three PSAPs are considered, the original consolidation report recommends listing them as Benton County, Bentonville/Siloam Springs or Rogers/Siloam Springs, the report states.

Since then, the report has been amended not to list which recommendations for which PSAPs should consolidate, instead leaving the decision to the local jurisdictions operating the PSAPs.

The 911 Board has agreed to allow jurisdictions that currently have a PSAP and do not wish to consolidate to continue operating them as a 911 call center after January 1, 2023, but without the funding from the public safety, the fee collected by the state and distributed to PSAPs, the report states.

For 2022, the budgeted revenue amount for Siloam Springs' PSAP is $240,000, the report states. If the city agrees to the consolidation, state funding for the local PSAPs will continue to January 1, 2025, the report states.

City directors will also hear and vote on the following items:

•.Workshop minutes for the November 16 workshop.

• Regular meeting minutes for the November 16 city board meeting.

• Appointments of Katie Rennard and Kevin Williams to the planning commission.

• Appointments of Manny Anchondo, Michael Henry and Holly Wiles to the Parks Advisory Board.

• Agreement between chief elected officials concerning a workforce services development district.

• Contract for the reservoir pump house upgrade in the amount of $127,626 from JCI Industries Inc.

•.Resolution 62-21 regarding a significant development permit for 3000 Cheri Whitlock Drive for Springs Church of Christ.

• Resolution 63-21 concerning the 300 North Simon Sager Avenue block for the Tillman Communications Tower.

• Resolution 64-21 regarding a grant acceptance from the Northwest Arkansas Regional Planning Commission Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP grant for $376,000) to construct a new side path along North Mount Olive Street.

• Contract for healthcare re-insurance from International Assurance of Tennessee.

Resolutions

• Resolution 65-21 concerning a significant development permit for a proposed Jiffy Trip located at 190 AR Highway 59.

• Resolution 66-21 regarding the adoption of the 2022 budget.

• Resolution 67-21 concerning the adoption of the 2022 compensation plan.

• Resolution 68-21 regarding amending Section 405 Holidays of the employee handbook.

Ordinances

• Placing Ordinance 21-23 concerning adjusting the scheduled annual utility rate increases of 2022-2026 on its third reading.

• Placing Ordinance 21-24 regarding the ward reapportionment plan on its second reading.

• Placing Ordinance 21-25 concerning waving competitive bidding and utilizing Blue Cross and Blue Shield to contract to provide city health insurance network and administration services coverage.

Staff reports

• Purchasing regulations review continued.

• Administrator's report.