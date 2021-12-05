Deck the Halls decorating contest back for second year

The city of Siloam Springs will host the second annual citywide holiday decorating contest through Dec. 17.

This year's contest will pit ward against ward, according to a post on the city's website. There is no cost to enter and the prize will be $75 for first place, the post states.

Additionally judges will choose the overall winner from the four first place ward winners and the overall winner will receive an additional $75, the post states.

Winners will be announced at the city board meeting on Dec. 21, the post states. The city will also announce the winners on their website and social media the next day, the post states.

Main Street Siloam Springs will award the winners their prize which has come thanks to the generosity of an anonymous donor, the post states.

Last year's winners were 9008 David Court for first place, 1579 Andrew Court for second and 1894 Midland Knoll for third place, the post states. Honorable mentions were 507 Grand Court, 506 Carter, 109 Greenwood Place and 606 Carter.