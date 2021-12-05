Delia Haak of Centerton announces reelection bid

CENTERTON -- State Rep. Delia Haak, R-Centerton, will run for re-election in her newly redrawn House district, she announced Tuesday.

"It is an honor to have been elected to serve in the Arkansas House of Representatives and today I'm officially announcing a run for a second term for the newly drawn District 17 that includes Siloam Springs, Gentry and the surrounding areas," Haak said in a statement.

"I will continue to fight for our conservative Christian values and use my experience as an educator and small business owner to once again represent the good people of this district."

The state Board of Apportionment redraws legislative district boundaries every 10 years, after each U.S. Census. The board consists of the sitting governor, attorney general and secretary of state. The members approved new district lines on Monday. Haak's current district is House District 91.

Haak's postal address and the address given on the legislative website lists Centerton, but she and her husband have lived on their dairy farm near Gentry in rural Benton County for more than 40 years. She's a former chairwoman of the Arkansas-Oklahoma Arkansas River Compact Commission, which is a federal body coordinating management of the river between the states, and a former member of the state's Pollution Control and Ecology Commission.

Haak serves on the House City, County and Local Affairs Committee, the Public Transportation Committee and the Legislative Council, which oversees state government when the Legislature is not in session. She earned a doctorate in education and a master's degree in business administration from the University of Arkansas. She also holds a bachelor's degree in business administration from John Brown University.

House members run for two-year terms. Their base salary is $39,399 a year, not including per diem and expenses.

Candidate filing for partisan primaries begins Feb. 22 and ends March 1. Party primaries are set for May 24.