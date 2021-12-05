Eagles shoot down Panthers

HUNTSVILLE -- Huntsville's hot shooting early put Siloam Springs' boys in an early double-digit hole, which the Panthers ultimately were not able to dig their way out.

Siloam Springs cut a once 14-point Huntsville lead down to one with a little more than two minutes left in the fourth quarter, but Eagles finished the game on a 9-3 run to close out a 59-52 victory on Colors Day at Charles Berry Gymnasium.

The Panthers (1-3) trailed by double digits after each of the first three quarters and it wasn't until the fourth where they began to cut into the Eagles' lead.

"Our defense wasn't very good and Huntsville got hot early and was able to build a 12- point lead at halftime," said Siloam Springs coach Tim Stewart. "We came out the third quarter and did well, cut into the lead and was able to come back in the fourth and cut it to one. Give Huntsville a lot of credit. They made the tough plays and shots down the stretch to win the game."

Huntsville's Troy Lambert came off the bench to light up the Panthers for 11 points in the second quarter alone. Huntsville led 21-15 and Lambert scored eight straight points as Huntsville went up 29-17. The Eagles led 31-19 at halftime and 46-36 going into the fourth quarter.

Huntsville led 50-41 in the fourth after a Hayden Dodson basket, but Siloam Springs went on an 8-0 run to close the lead to 50-49 with 2:03 left. Nate Vachon buried a 3-pointer at the top of the key and then converted a three-point play to make it 50-47. Josh Stewart scored on a putback to cut the lead to 50-49, but Huntsville got back up 52-49 with two free throws from Dodson.

Stewart missed a game-tying 3-point attempt on the next trip down and Huntsville's Mason Davidson converted a three-point play for a 55-49 lead. The Eagles (5-0) hit 4 of 6 free throws down the stretch.

"We're not real big but we play real hard. We've got good shooters and good ball handlers," said Huntsville acting coach Greg McCone. "When you've got strong guards like we do, you can do some things if you hit some shots."

McCone, who is the girls head coach, coached the boys team as head coach Grant Myrick or assistant River Gosvener were not in attendance.

Lambert led the Eagles with 16 points, while Davidson and Dodson each had 13 and Matthew Sisk 11.

Josh Stewart led Siloam Springs with 21 points, while Carter Winesburg and Dalton Newman each had 10, Vachon six and Brendan Lashley five.

The Panthers are back in action Tuesday against Fort Gibson (Okla.) in the opening round of the Jerry Oquin Invitational in Inola, Okla.

"We have a good group and are going to be very good this year," Tim Stewart said. "We just need some time and a few more games. Huntsville is a very good team."

Huntsville 59, Siloam Springs 52

Siloam Springs^8^11^17^16^--^52

Huntsville^18^13^15^13^--^59

Siloam Springs (1-3): Stewart 21, Winesburg 10, Newman 10, Vachon 6, Lashley 5,

Huntsville (5-0): Lambert 16, Davidson 13, Dodson 13, Sisk 11, Reynolds 6.

Siloam Springs 67, Rogers Heritage 42

The Siloam Springs boys basketball team picked up its first win of the season Tuesday, and the Panthers looked good doing it.

Nate Vachon scored 20 points, Carter Winesburg had 16 and Josh Stewart 15 as the Panthers rolled by Rogers Heritage 67-42 inside Panther Activity Center.

The Panthers (1-2) never trailed, jumping out to a double-digit first quarter lead and leading by as many as 24 in the first half before Heritage cut the deficit to 16 at halftime.

The War Eagles trimmed it to down to 11 early in the third quarter, but Siloam Springs responded with an 8-0 run to retake control.

"We got the big lead and getting players to play their best with the big lead is a challenge," Siloam Springs Coach Tim Stewart said. "Lot of good learning lessons."

Leading 17-7 after the first quarter, Vachon hit two straight baskets to open the second quarter. He would go on to hit two three-pointers and convert a three-point play, scoring 13 points in the second quarter.

"If we find him in rhythm, he can hit them every night," Stewart said of Vachon, a junior.

Josh Stewart, who sat most of the second quarter with foul trouble, scored 12 points in the third quarter, including two three-point plays and a three-pointer.

The Panthers avenged a 68-60 loss in their season-opener at Heritage last season when War Eagles guard Micah Hill scored 32 points, including 17 in the fourth quarter. On Tuesday, Hill was held to 18 points, hitting four three-pointers.

"Defensively, keeping a team like Heritage out of rhythm, keeping a shooter like Micah Hill out of rhythm, keeping [Carson] Simmons and [Jaden] Torres in check is big defensive win for us," Stewart said. "Then you add to the fact that offensively it's the first night where offense really got moving and the ball went in the hole."

Siloam Springs 67, Rogers Heritage 42

Rogers Heritage^7^15^11^9^--^42

Siloam Springs^17^21^15^14^--^67

Rogers Heritage: Hill 18, Simmons 10, McChristian 7, McElroy 3, Furuseth 2, Hensley 2.

Siloam Springs: Vachon 20, Winesburg 16, Stewart 15, Newman 7, Hawbaker 4, Cunningham 2, Hunter 2, Fox 1.