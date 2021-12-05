Golden Eagles roll past SAGU

WAXAHACHIE, Texas -- Junior Lisa Vanoverberghe scored nine points in the third quarter to finish with a game-high 20, and the John Brown University women's basketball team used a run into the fourth quarter to pull away 77-55 past Southwestern Assemblies of God (Texas) on Thursday night inside the Sheaffer Center.

The Lions (4-4, 1-3 Sooner Athletic) had pulled within nine midway through the third quarter, but a Vanoverberghe triple jump-started a 23-6 run that built a 67-41 lead. Shooting 54 percent over the final two quarters, the Golden Eagles (5-5, 2-1) improved to 10-2 all-time in Waxahachie.

Seven different Golden Eagles scored during the 5 minute, 39 seconds span that blew the contest wide open.

Vanoverberghe finished the night hitting 7-of-12 from the field, including four triples, and added seven rebounds, six steals and a block. Junior Tarrah Stephens contributed 18 points on 7-of-10 shooting from the charity stripe, while senior Maddie Altman hit a pair of treys to finish with 13 points.

John Brown shot 9-of-18 (50 percent) from behind the arc and converted on 20-of-30 chances at the free-throw line. While out-rebounded 39-24, the visitors held SAGU to a mere 29 percent (10-of-35) shooting in the second half in addition to nine turnovers.

Rylee Lavender and Mary Jo Parker each contributed 10 points in the loss for Southwestern A.G. but shot a combined 7-of-30 (23 percent) on the night. Jazra Williams pulled down nine boards.

Altman and Stephens both scored four points apiece when John Brown pieced together a 12-2 run that turned a 6-5 deficit into a 17-8 lead early in the second quarter.

Sophomore Natalie Smith posted nine points on 4-of-5 shooting, including a triple.

John Brown was scheduled to return to action Saturday at North Texas-Dallas. Results were not available at press time.

The Golden Eagles are back on the court Wednesday at Oklahoma City.