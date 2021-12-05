Lady Panthers show no rust

HUNTSVILLE -- Siloam Springs' girls didn't show any rust from more than two weeks since their last game.

The Lady Panthers shot out to an early sizable lead against Huntsville and ran away with a 52-34 victory Friday on Colors Day inside Charles Berry Gymnasium.

Siloam Springs' previous game was a 52-39 win against Prairie Grove at Panther Arena on Nov. 18. The team took off Thanksgiving week and returned to practice last Monday.

"We had a chance to practice all week, and I think also get a little healthier over the break," said Siloam Springs coach Tim Rippy. "We were able to take five days off, which we don't typically take that long over Thanksgiving. We thought we had some nagging injuries and things. That was good for us. We came back refreshed, and then we had four good days of practice and preparation."

Siloam Springs scored the first eight points of the ball game and led 14-5 after the first quarter and 28-12 at halftime.

The Lady Panthers (5-0) led by as many as 26 points in the second half before Rippy emptied his bench for the final half of the fourth quarter.

Rippy was pleased with the Lady Panthers' matchup zone defense, which limited Huntsville (4-3) to just five field goals in the first half.

"We ran our matchup, and it's really the first game we kind of told our kids that we're going to commit to it the whole game and not change defenses and really try to work on it because we haven't had that luxury yet," Rippy said. "This week in practice obviously we got to work on it a lot."

Huntsville coach Greg McCone said the Lady Eagles expected to see Siloam Springs' matchup and still struggled with it.

"We knew they were going to run it, and (Rippy) does a great job teaching it," McCone said. "It gives you fits. When we did get a couple of shots we didn't make it. Siloam does a good job with that defense and they're a tough matchup."

Carlie Howerton led Huntsville with seven points, while Alissa Pillow and Elly Harriman each had six.

Siloam Springs enjoyed a balanced scoring night offensively. Brooke Ross led the Lady Panthers with 11 points, while Mimo Jacklik had nine, Brooke Smith eight, Reina Tiefel and Emily Keehn each with seven, Cailee Johnson four and Anna Wleklinski, Sophie Stephenson and Sidney Pfeifer each with two.

"We would like to have balanced scoring between the three to four main scorers and everybody else chipping in some," Rippy said. "When we do that we can be pretty effective. I think we need to finish better obviously around the rim. We had our moments where we did and then we had some moments where we didn't."

Siloam Springs will now head to Inola, Okla., on Tuesday for the Jerry Oquin Invitational, where the Lady Panthers will play host Inola.

"I expect them to be tough," Rippy said. "And then I already know if we are fortunate enough to win we are going to get a real doozy in the second round in Holland Hall. They've got a legitimate Division I point guard in my opinion, and then they were in the state championship game last year."

Siloam Springs 52, Huntsville 34

Siloam Springs^14^14^16^8^--^52

Huntsville^5^7^12^10^--^34

Siloam Springs (5-0): Ross 11, Jacklik 9, Smith 8, Tiefel 7, Keehn 7, Johnson 4, Wleklinski 2, Stephenson 2, Pfeifer 2.

Huntsville (4-3): Howerton 7, Pillow 6, Harriman 6, Limson 4, Wilson 4, Kirk 4, Routh 3.