Ninth-grade teams fall to Alma at home

On Thursday, the Siloam Springs ninth-grade boys lost 47-45 to Alma inside Panther Activity Center.

Alma led 13-5 after the first quarter, but the Panthers (1-4) closed the gap to 21-19 at halftime.

In the third quarter, Alma outscored Siloam Springs 17-8 to take a 38-27 lead going into the fourth.

The Panthers outscored the Airedales 18-9 in the fourth quarter.

Israel Towns-Robinson led Alma with 26 points.

Landon Fain led the Panthers with 12 points, while Wyatt Pennington had 11, Jackson Still eight, Noah Shipp five, Dylan Dunn and Braydon Snyder each with three, Josiah Thompson two and Kimber Haggard one.

Girls

The Lady Panthers fell to 24-22 to Alma on Thursday night.

Siloam Springs (1-4) led 5-2 after the first quarter, but Alma rallied to take an 11-9 lead at halftime.

Siloam Springs took a 16-15 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Kaidence Prendergast led the Lady Panthers with 10 points, while Aveary Speed had six and Ruth Hansen, Bianey Quinonez and Kayleigh Castaneda each had two points.

Up next

Both Siloam Springs ninth-grade teams are back in action Monday at Van Buren.