Breakfast with Santa, sponsored by the Heritage League, was held Saturday, Dec. 4, at the American Legion Community Building in downtown Siloam Springs.
Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader While Santa is busy getting his photo taken with children, Mrs. Claus (center, in rocking chair), reads "Twas the Night Before Christmas" to other kids.
Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Nathan Reed (left), learned from Santa that he was on the "nice" list as he had his photo taken with his wife Mandi Reed and his daughters Lucy and Molly Reed.
Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Holland Hayden (left), takes a break from her volunteer duties to pose with Santa and her son Henry Blakely.
Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Zac Griggs (right), soothes his son crying son Ethan as Ethan's brother Kayden sits contently in Santa's lap.
Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Just like his brother Benjamin, Thomas Goggans (right) gets ready to unleash a torrent of tears while sitting in Santa's lap.
Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Santa (right) has a big smile on his face as Benjamin Goggans wails in his lap. Fortunately crying does not get anyone on the naughty list.
Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Kailee Searson (left) remains calm as her brother Sylas Searson cries in Santa's lap. For his part Santa enjoys all children, even the crying ones.
Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Santa (back row third from left), poses with the rest of the volunteers at the Heritage League's annual Breakfast with Santa before the start of the event.