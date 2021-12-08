CNB contributes $20K to Cherokee Nation Angel Project

TULSA, Okla. – Cherokee Nation Businesses and its employees are brightening the holidays for thousands of children in northeast Oklahoma through the company's annual tradition of supporting the Cherokee Nation Angel Project.

In addition to the company's $20,000 gift, employees from tribal, business and entertainment properties personally adopt hundreds of angels to help fulfill unmet needs for children every year.

"Our tribal and business employees continually demonstrate an unwavering dedication and remarkable passion for serving those in need, especially our fellow Cherokee citizens," said Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. "This generous gift from CNB ensures thousands of Cherokee youth in need will have a Christmas wish fulfilled this holiday season."

With more than 2,800 angels served this year, the Cherokee Nation Angel Project is providing gifts to a record number of children. Families are expected to receive the gifts beginning this week.

"It is an honor to continue lending our support to the Angel Project's inspiring effort to bring smiles to the faces of thousands of children during Christmas," said Chuck Garrett, chief executive officer for Cherokee Nation Businesses. "As a company, serving Cherokee Nation always comes first for us, but this time of year truly magnifies the significance of giving back to our tribe, as well as our communities."

This marks the 16th consecutive year that CNB and its employees have participated in the tribe's holiday efforts. The annual campaign ensures Cherokee children in need receive clothing and other gifts at Christmas.

"We appreciate our partners at Cherokee Nation Businesses. Their contributions ensure all of our angels receive gifts and also provide us the ability to support more angels," said Misty Blunt, administrative operations manager for Cherokee Nation Indian Child Welfare. "This project would not be nearly as successful without their help. We want to extend our heartfelt thanks to CNB for helping our Cherokee children in need."

The Cherokee Nation Angel Project assists Cherokee children, ages 16 or younger, who fall within low-income guidelines and reside within the Cherokee Nation reservation.